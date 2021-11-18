New The Matrix Resurrections Poster Spotlights Neo and Trinity

The announcement of a new The Matrix film years ago sparked speculation about what type of narrative might be explored and how it would connect to the original trilogy of films, with the latest international poster for The Matrix Resurrections reminding fans just how important Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity are to the upcoming adventure. Of course, the new film won’t focus entirely on the pair, as the trailer has confirmed that the sequel has added a number of compelling performers to the ensemble, though any devout fan of the franchise will surely appreciate seeing the iconic duo being the focus of the all-new poster. Check out the poster below before The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd.

“Return to the source. Check out the international poster for [The Matrix Resurrections]. In Cinemas December 22,” the Warner Bros. UK Twitter account captioned the poster.

The film is described, “From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the Aquaman franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV’s Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV’s Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV’s Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV’s Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV’s Gotham).

In addition to how effective the trajectories of both Neo and Trinity were in the original films independent from one another, their romantic connection carried with it just as much weight, with their connection making them a defining pairing in any sci-fi film. Reeves previously confirmed that, in addition to the style and action of the upcoming film, fans can expect to see the romantic side of the series.

“We have a wonderful writer and director, Lana Wachowski, and she’s really written a beautiful, beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring, it’s another version of a kind of call to wake up, and entertains, great action. And all will be revealed,” Reeves shared with the BBC’s The One Show last year.

The Matrix Resurrections lands in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd.

