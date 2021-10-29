The Matrix Resurrections Roasts Facebook’s Meta Name Change in New Poster

The Matrix Resurrections is joining the rest of the Internet in having some fun with the big announcement that Facebook is changing its name to Meta. It’s only fitting, as much of the Matrix 4’s storyline seems to be built on metaphors and themes about how the rise of the digital age and social media became a real-life Matrix worse than the movie series could’ve ever imagined. Now that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has basically made it his mission statement to make our lives into a Matrix world through his new Meta venture, The Matrix Resurrections is looking less like a late attempt at franchise reboot, and more like one last foreboding warning.

Seriously, Warner Bros. and director Lana Wachowski couldn’t have asked for a better late-stage marketing and promotional push than the one that Zuckerberg just dropped into their laps. The announcement of Meta has already gotten social media churning with new memes and jokes(?) about how Zuckerberg’s next venture is going to be the one that delivers us into the unpleasant sort of futures we saw in films like Terminator, Robocop, or (obviously) The Matrix. It will be truly interesting (and funny) to now see just how closely Lana Wachowski’s modern vision of The Matrix matches up with the kind of world Facebook is purporting to build through Meta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you haven’t taken a closer look at Meta’s mission statement, here are the sort of goals that Zuckerberg is going for:

“In this future, you will be able to teleport instantly as a hologram to be at the office without a commute, at a concert with friends, or in your parents’ living room to catch up,” Mark Zuckerberg said in his announcement presentation. “This will open up more opportunity no matter where you live. You’ll be able to spend more time on what matters to you, cut down time in traffic, and reduce your carbon footprint. Think about how many physical things you have today that could just be holograms in the future. Your TV, your perfect work setup with multiple monitors, your board games and more — instead of physical things assembled in factories, they’ll be holograms designed by creators around the world. You’ll move across these experiences on different devices — augmented reality glasses to stay present in the physical world, virtual reality to be fully immersed, and phones and computers to jump in from existing platforms.”

So yes, sounds like The Matrix is definitely becoming part of our lives now.

The Matrix Resurrections will be in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22nd.