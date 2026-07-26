Ryan Gosling Officially Cast as MCU Ghost Rider, With Major Marvel Director Attached

After increasingly intense speculation about Ryan Gosling joining the MCU as Ghost Rider, Marvel has finally confirmed that it is true. During the , it was officially announced that Gosling is indeed playing Ghost Rider—a fan cast many years in the making.

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This means that Gosling is currently working on roles in two massive franchises, as he is also playing a lead character in the upcoming Star Wars movie Star Wars: Starfighter. However, there is little doubt that Gosling is up to the task, and it’s clear that studio executives agree. More details are sure to come in the coming months (if not longer), but for now, fans can celebrate this massive casting win. And, what’s more, we already have two major details, in addition to Gosling’s role: the release year and the director.

Gosling’s Ghost Rider Is Getting a Standalone Movie, Directed by Shawn Levy

As confirmed by Marvel on X, in addition to the announcement during the SDCC panel, Gosling will be getting a standalone Ghost Rider movie, currently titled Ghost Rider, which is slated for 2028. In addition to Gosling’s titular role, the movie is confirmed to be directed by none other than Shawn Levy, who is not only a famous, celebrated director in his own right but is also already working with Gosling on Starfighter. The announcement on X also depicts the movie’s header.

Just announced in Hall H:



Ryan Gosling joins the MCU in Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider, directed by Shawn Levy. Only in theaters 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/WpmwsylkjR — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 26, 2026

Of course, Marvel fans will know that Gosling’s Ghost Rider is not the first on-screen live-action adaptation of this fan-favorite character. Gosling’s take on this story is preceded by Nicolas Cage’s performance in both the identically titled 2007 movie Ghost Rider and its 2011 sequel, Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. There is some question as to whether Gosling will actually be playing the same exact character, though.

In the comics, there are multiple Ghost Riders, one of whom is Johnny Blaze, who Cage played in the aforementioned movies. It’s possible (though it feels somewhat unlikely) that Gosling will also be playing Johnny, but it’s also possible, and arguably more likely, that he will instead be playing Danny Ketch. Thus far, it seems, Marvel isn’t sharing that information with audiences.

Along with the confirmation that Gosling will be playing the role and Levy will be directing, Kevin Feige spoke directly about the fact that Gosling and Levy are already working together on Starfighter, surprisingly revealing that he has already seen the movie, which has a May 28, 2027, release date. Specifically, Feige said, “I don’t want to brag, but I’ve been lucky enough to see Star Wars: Starfighter. And as a Star Wars nerd—and a bigger Star Wars nerd than a Marvel nerd. Is that true? That’s not true. No, it’s not—it’s awesome.”

Feige went on to commend Gosling’s charisma in the movie, adding that it gives him “all the Star Wars feels” and “brings a fresh new thing to it.” Clearly, Feige is impressed by what he’s seen with Starfighter, and that may very well be a factor in this casting choice and brand-new project, although that remains speculative. What is certainly not speculative, though, is the fact that Ghost Rider is indeed happening, and, just as many fans wanted, it will see Ryan Gosling in the titular role.

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