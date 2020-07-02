Star of 1999's The Mummy Reprises Iconic Role on Instagram

✖

One of the silver linings to quarantine has been more celebrities joining Cameo, the website that allows you to buy personalized videos from various celebrities much like the photo ops you can purchase at comic-cons. Since productions are currently shut down, folks working in the movie business also have a lot of free time on their hands, and some of them are clearly making the most of it. Recently, Oded Fehr, who is best known for playing Ardeth Bay in The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, channeled his iconic character in an amazing video to promote his Cameo page.

"I hope life is very good," Fehr wrote. "A silly video I made with my kids for @cameo hope it makes you smile..." The hilarious video shows Bay living a retired live in California. "It's not bad," he proclaims while cutting veggies with his sword. "We get to play with my falcon," he adds while holding a chicken. "I do a lot of cooking," he shared while toasting a marshmallow that's on the end of his sword. He even hilariously watches Tom Cruise's The Mummy on an iPad. While on the phone, trying to get his old job back protecting the mummy, he says he can handle COVID since he dealt with scarab beetles in the past. Overall, this clip is a darn delight. You can watch the full thing below:

While it's been a while since the days of the Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz led Mummy movies, the Tom Cruise flick made in 2017 was supposed to kick off the "Dark Universe." The movie ended up being a flop, effectively ending the Dark Universe before it ever really began. The lost franchise was intended to revive Universal Studios' slate of classic monsters ranging from Dracula to Frankenstein's monster and was set to feature Javier Bardem, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, and Russell Crowe in addition to Cruise. While Universal did recently revive The Invisible Man to much success, it was in no way related to the film that was previously meant to star Depp. Originally, there was a lot of hype surrounding the launch of Dark Universe, but it just wasn't meant to be.

You can check out Oded Fehr's Cameo page here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.