The New Mutants Spoilers Reveal a Hero Is Responsible for the Villains

Some The New Mutants spoilers have revealed that a hero is responsible for the film’s villains. The images in question come from Cinefex magazine’s issue 170. *Spoilers for The New Mutants are up next if you want to go in fresh.* Fans had already suspected that Illyana might have a pronounced tie to the conflict in the upcoming film. Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Danielle Moonstar (Blu Hunt) encounter a Demon Bear at some point. But, Monster’s powers end up summoning the Smiley Men, the terrifying villains chasing the kids in The New Mutants. Digging around in Illyana’s past brings these toothy specters to bear and now, they’ll have to evade them inside of the hospital.

The rest of the team includes Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams), Sunspot (Henry Zaga), Cannonball (Charlie Heaton). All of them are going to have to grow accustomed to their recently manifesting powers in a secret facility as Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) monitors their progress. If that wasn’t enough strangeness. Stills from the feature show off the fact that the kids might be interacting with Limbo in the film as well. Magic especially is seen stepping into that portal, but Moonstar is also seen in the realm fighting that large bear with her as well.

The VFX work is described as, "Visual effects supervisor Olivier Dumont created illusions both superheroic and supernatural, working with teams at Method Studios, DNEG, Zero VFX, MPC, and Cantina Creative. Special effects supervisor Mark Hawker provided practical gags and action props to support the director's grounded ‘rubber reality’ approach.”

(Photo: Cinefex Magazine #170)

The New Mutants was initially set for an April 13, 2018 release, before being shifted to February 2019. This move occurred to dodge Fox's giant Deadpool 2. New Mutants got delayed again to August 2019 before being pushed even further to April 3, 2020. This time the move was prompted by Disney’s $71.3 billion purchase of Fox. With that out of the way, they had a claim to the long-running X-Men franchise. In March, Disney pulled the film from their schedule and The New Mutants has been without a release date after theaters around the globe began to shutter amid the coronavirus crisis. Now, fans have to wait and see what will happen to the film. A release on Disney+ or Hulu seems to be unlikely as the company is trying to get it into theaters however it has to happen.

