The Night Agent Star Joins Clint Eastwood's New Movie

The Night Agent star Gabriel Basso is joining another high-profile projects. On Tuesday, reports revealed that Basso is in negotiations to join Juror #2, the new (and possibly final) film directed by Clint Eastwood. Basso would play the man who is on trial in the central court case. Nicholas Hoult, Kiefer Sutherland, Toni Collette and Zoey Deutch have also been confirmed to be a part of Juror No. 2's cast.

The Night Agent has become a juggernaut in the television space this year, becoming the third-most-watched Netflix series of all time. It has clocked over 600 million hours watched since debuting earlier this year. Basso's filmography also includes The Strangers and Super 8.

What is Juror No. 2 about?

Juror No. 2 is described as a legal thriller taking place during a murder trial with the film following a juror (Hoult) who discovers that he may have caused the victim's death. The juror must then decide if he should manipulate the jury to save himself or if he should reveal the truth and turn himself in. The prosecutor in the case is set to be played by Collette.

Eastwood is set to direct the film on a script by Jonathan Abrams. Eastwood will also produce alongside Adam Goodman, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, and Matt Skiena with executive producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell. The film is with Warner Bros., Eastwood's longtime studio.

Is Clint Eastwood retiring?

Reports have indicated that following Juror #2, Eastwood's "current plan is to retire completely" from the industry, after acting and directing for decades.

"I don't have anything percolating at the moment," Eastwood told the Los Angeles Times in a 2021 interview. "I didn't have anything percolating before this one. If something comes along where the story itself, the telling of it, is fun, I'm open to it."

"The whole point of directing was something you can do as an older guy." (He was 41 when he directed his first movie.) But now, "I just like it," Eastwood added. "I have nothing against other directors, but I might have a whole different take on things and I don't want to be thinking, 'Why did I give it to him?'"

