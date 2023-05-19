Kiefer Sutherland Joins Clint Eastwood's Juror No. 2

Clint Eastwood's next, and possibly final, film has found its latest star. On Friday afternoon, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Kiefer Sutherland has been cast in Juror No. 2, the upcoming film that Eastwood is directing for Warner Bros. Sutherland has reportedly been cast in the role of an Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor for Justin Kemp, who is played in the film by Nicholas Hoult. Toni Collette and Zoey Deutch have also been confirmed to be a part of Juror No. 2's cast.

Sutherland is best known for appearing in the 24 franchise and Designated Survivor, as well as the recent Paramount+ series Rabbit Hole.

What is Juror No. 2 about?

Juror No. 2 is described as a legal thriller taking place during a murder trial with the film following a juror (Hoult) who discovers that he may have caused the victim's death. The juror must then decide if he should manipulate the jury to save himself or if he should reveal the truth and turn himself in. The prosecutor in the case is set to be played by Collette.

Eastwood is set to direct the film on a script by Jonathan Abrams. Eastwood will also produce alongside Adam Goodman, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, and Matt Skiena with executive producers Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell. The film is with Warner Bros., Eastwood's longtime studio.

Is Clint Eastwood retiring?

Reports have indicated that following Juror #2, Eastwood's "current plan is to retire completely" from the industry, after acting and directing for decades.

"I don't have anything percolating at the moment," Eastwood told the Los Angeles Times in a 2021 interview. "I didn't have anything percolating before this one. If something comes along where the story itself, the telling of it, is fun, I'm open to it."

"The whole point of directing was something you can do as an older guy." (He was 41 when he directed his first movie.) But now, "I just like it," Eastwood added. "I have nothing against other directors, but I might have a whole different take on things and I don't want to be thinking, 'Why did I give it to him?'"

