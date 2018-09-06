The Nun Star Addresses Status of Planned Sequel

✖

The Nun did not earn much love from critics when it released in 2018 but it did drum up more than $365 million at the box office. This makes The Nun a horror movie success story as far as a business perspective is concerned. As the Conjuring universe continues to expand on the big screen, many are wondering if The Nun is going to get a sequel to follow up on the demon it had established set years before Ed and Lorraine began taking on demons in this big screen world. The Nun star Bonnie Aarons recently opened up about the potential sequel and she has high hopes that it will come along.

“I light a candle every day,” Aarons told ComingSoon. “I would love to jump back in that habit. I love that film and that character and that whole crew. I light a candle every day. I have to see what they wrote, you know, I hope it explores more of the depth of the demon. I think the demon came from the bowels of hell. We’ll see whatever it is. It’s Warner Brothers. It’s going to be phenomenal. It’s New Line Cinema. Whatever they do is going to be phenomenal. They really know how to make a film over there.”

In 2019, The Nun 2 had signed Akela Cooper to write a script which would call for Aarons to reprise her role as Valak for James Wan and Peter Safran's next film. In the time since then, the project has been quiet.

The cast of The Nun is clearly enthusiastic to return but they did have some scary times on set for this haunted tale. Vera Farmiga, for example, shared a scary takeaway with ComicBook.com. "For me, there's a scene towards the beginning of the movie," the actress recalled. "We were filming it outside in this castle. It was a wide shot so the camera was way back there so all the crew was far away. I had to start in this little closet and I was holding this lantern. I was terrified because for a good probably a minute, minute and a half, I'm alone. It's pitch black. I'm waiting for them to call action. I asked for them to send someone to sit with me because I was a little to scared."

Do you want The Nun 2 to come to fruition? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!