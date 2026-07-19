The Odyssey 4DX Fan Reactions Reveal One Of The Wildest Movie Experiences of the Year

Christopher Nolan appears to have one of the best and biggest films of his career in The Odyssey, and he pulled out . One of the major ways he accomplished that was by shooting the film with IMAX cameras, but there’s another way that fans can immerse themselves even further into the film, and if you see some of the reactions flying in, it appears that seeing The Odyssey in 4DX is an absolutely insane experience.

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If you’re not familiar with 4DX, theaters built around it include real-world effects that sync up with the movie onscreen, including bursts of wind, water, and smoke, as well as the movement of your chair. The Odyssey is being shown in 4DX at the moment, and while IMAX is getting a lot of attention, the reactions of fans seeing the film in 4DX show some wild effects and sequences of movement in the theater. There are also some firsthand accounts that paint a compelling picture, including this rundown from . All in all, these suggest that perhaps the most definitive way to see The Odyssey is in 4DX.

The Odyssey is Taking Full Advantage of 4DX

Universal Pictures

We’ll start with @livingbrutallyy, who posted a video of bigedeluxe’s in-theater experience that showed just how much the seats are moving during some of the more action-heavy scenes in the film. While the original video had a caption that told people not to watch Odyssey in 4DX because of the craziness, it seems to be having the opposite effect, with @livingbrutallyy writing, “booking my 4DX ticket now because I absolutely HAVE to experience this 😭”.

That seems to be a running theme, as when you hear someone reveal what the 4DX version is like, you want to see it all the more. That includes @LambeaDray, who wrote, “I heard @parksmusic on the pod say he mistakenly bought 4DX tickets for The Odyssey and the more he talked about the more I wanted to see it in 4DX and now this just confirms it lol”.

@DirectedbyAlexg described the 4DX version as epic, writing, “Saw the Odyssey in @4dxusa now that was epic🙌🏼 , history isn’t just meant to be watch but to be experienced like this . 3hrs of epic 4dx effects I felt like was there with odysseus 🔥”.

@tashaspams10 wrote, “I was wondering what the thunderstorm scene in the odyssey would look like in 4DX and I got my answer holy sht 😭😭”. @2EP0L is also on board, writing, “Watching The Odyssey in 4DX has to be an all time wild movie going experience.” @satosugucrypt is going to a 4DX showing as soon as they can, writing, “Okay now watching the odyssey at imax wasn’t enough, I have to watch it at 4DX and fight for my life just like everyone on the ship did 😭”.

While you could certainly see The Odyssey in a regular theater and come away with an amazing experience, there are also 70mm and IMAX versions to choose from as well. That said, with the way 4DX almost turns it into a rollercoaster ride at the same time, that may be the version that I have to check out for myself.

The Odyssey is in theaters now.

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