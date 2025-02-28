Madame Web Just Won an Award (but Not One To Be Proud Of)

Infamous box office bomb Madame Web has “won” an award no film would ever want to receive. The critically panned comic book adaptation received Worst Picture at the 2025 Razzie Awards, beating out the likes of Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux, Megalopolis, and Reagan for the honor. Madame Web won two other Razzies, as star Dakota Johnson was named Worst Actress and the script written by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharples and Claire Parker & S.J. Clarkson was awarded Worst Screenplay. Madame Web is the first comic book film to take home Worst Picture in almost 10 years; 2015’s Fantastic Four tied with Fifty Shades of Grey.

While Joker: Folie à Deux and Megalopolis didn’t win Worst Picture, they were still won some Razzies of their own. Per Deadline, the former took home Worst Screen Combo (Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga) and Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-off or Sequel. Megalopolis director Francis Ford Coppola was named Worst Director, and Jon Voight won Worst Supporting Actor. Jerry Seinfeld’s Unfrosted also earned two Razzies — Seinfeld for Worst Actor and Amy Schumer for Worst Supporting Actress.

Madame Web, which is part of Sony’s now-defunct Spider-Man Universe franchise, was released back in February 2024. Its Rotten Tomatoes score (11%) was the lowest in the series, which contributed to the film’s poor box office performance. Madame Web grossed just $100.4 million worldwide. Kraven the Hunter ($61.9 million) was the only entry in the Spider-Man Universe that earned less.

In the wake of the film’s reception, Madame Web cast members spoke about their experience making the movie. Johnson remarked that she’d probably steer clear of studio blockbusters for the rest of her career, saying that she doesn’t “make sense in that world.” Sydney Sweeney, who portrays Julia Cornwall, had a more positive take, saying that starring in Madame Web helped strengthen her professional relationship with Sony, paving the way for other projects such as Anyone But You and Barbarella.

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe franchise was never a critical darling and arguably a bit misguided in concept, but at least the Venom movies made money at the box office. Outside of that trilogy, the series had a difficult time generating much enthusiasm. Last year was particularly rough for the SMU, as the combo of Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter killed the franchise. Sony will stop pursuing these spinoffs and instead focus its attention on making Spider-Man 4 starring Tom Holland. This decision is clearly for the best; even the Venom films had started to lose their appeal, and the rest of the SMU was an internet punching bag. Holland has already headlined three well-received solo Spider-Man movies and is one of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Do you think Madame Web deserved to win Worst Picture? What was the worst movie you watched last year? Let us know in the comments!