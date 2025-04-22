Madame Web Viewed More Than Deadpool & Wolverine in First Streaming Weeks (But It’s Complicated)

The wildly disappointing Madame Web has a leg up on the highly successful Deadpool & Wolverine in a way that many fans wouldn’t anticipate. Madame Web was released in theaters in 2024 and joined a long list of Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent films that underwhelmed at the box office. That was not the case with Deadpool & Wolverine, the only movie released from Marvel Studios in 2024. Deadpool & Wolverine became the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, while bombs like Madame Web and Kraven the Hunter have Sony rethinking its shared Spider-Man universe. However, Madame Web can boast that it had better streaming numbers than Deadpool & Wolverine, with one small caveat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Nielsen, Madame Web garnered 16 million views over its first 14 days on Netflix, compared to the 15.8 million views that Deadpool & Wolverine got on Disney+ in its first 14 days. Some people may look at those numbers and wonder how that happened. Madame Web grossed $100.5 million worldwide, with $43.8 million of that coming domestically. Compare that to the $1.3 billion that Deadpool & Wolverine drew worldwide; $636.7 million of that came at the domestic box office. So if Deadpool & Wolverine was clearly the more accepted movie by the general public, why were Madame Web‘s early streaming numbers beating it?

It’s a complicated answer, but one that has some different layers to it. For starters, Madame Web is available on Netflix, which has a larger subscription base than Disney+. As far as numbers go, there were more subscribers available to stream Madame Web on Netflix compared to those available to stream Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+.

Secondly, as the $1.3 billion worldwide exemplifies, a lot more people saw Deadpool & Wolverine in theaters compared to Madame Web. Fans that already rushed to theaters and saw Deadpool & Wolverine on multiple viewings in theaters were less inclined to open up Disney+ for another rewatch. When it came to Madame Web, there was some morbid curiousity for fans to see if the movie lived up to its non-hype once they didn’t have to pay theater fees. It’s a lot easier to open the Netflix app on a random night when Madame Web is one of the newer titles to land on the streamer.

Speaking of accolades for Madame Web, the Dakota Johnson-led flick did receive an award recently, but it’s not the kind of award you’d brag about. Madame Web received Worst Picture at the 2025 Razzie Awards, beating out the likes of Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux, Megalopolis, and Reagan for the honor. Dakota Johnson was named Worst Actress and the script written by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharples and Claire Parker & S.J. Clarkson was awarded Worst Screenplay, giving Madame Web three Razzies overall.

Madame Web joins 2015’s Fantastic Four, which tied with Fifty Shades of Grey, as a comic book movie to “win” Worst Picture at the Razzies, and that came 10 years ago. So not the type of award and honor you want to put on the back of the DVD cover.

Are you one of the many fans to watch Madame Web on Netflix? If so, let us know your thoughts on the movie in the comments below!