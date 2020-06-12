Marc Bernardin's The Plague Nerdalogues Second Wave to Include Kevin Smith, Yvette Nicole Brown, Grant Gustin and More to Benefit Black Lives Matter

After the first wave of The Plague Nerdalogues ended up as a smash hit, screenwriter Marc Bernardin is back again with another batch of monologues and a whole new cast of talent. This time around, Bernardin's remotely produced series will feature the likes of frequent collaborator Kevin Smith, Arrowverse actors Grant Gustin and Caity Lotz, and Saturday Night Live alumni Will Forte and Jay Pharoah, to name a few.

Unlike the first round of monologues that were available to those who donated to coronavirus recovery efforts, the second wave of monologues are raising money for the Black Lives Matter movement. You can sign up to get access to the second video here. According to IGN, the first video helped raise over $16,000 for No Kid Hungry.

“It became clear to me, as both an African American and a human being, that if we could raise money for a cause that’s affected so many since they were born, then we should,” Bernardin offered in a statement. “We’ve all wanted to do something. We’re all moved to action. And when I mentioned to the actors who’d already contributed their monologues, not a one raised an objection. We all stand together. Nerds and strong. And even though the ‘plague’ in the title initially referred to COVID-19, to apply it to systemic racism — America’s first plague — felt apt.”

The entire second wave includes Smith, Gustin, Forte, Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), David Ramsey (Arrow), Lotz (Arrow), Malcolm Barrett (Timeless), Christina Ochoa (Animal Kingdom), David Harewood (Supergirl), Gary Anthony Williams (Solar Opposites), Jordan Calloway (Black Lightning), Tracie Thoms (911), Eugene Byrd (Bones), Pharoah, Jesse Rath (Supergirl), Chris Lee (Legacies), Rahul Kohli (iZombie), Parisa Fitz-Henley (Luke Cage), Ahmed Best (The Phantom Menace), Brittany Curran (The Magicians), Olivia Swann (Legends of Tomorrow), Alaina Huffman (The 100), Drew Powell (Gotham), Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica), Dani Fernandez (Ralph Breaks the Internet), Camrus Johnson (Batwoman), Affion Crockett (Pixels), Jessie Graff (American Ninja Warrior), Ashley A. Williams (Double Cross), Annika Noelle (The Bold and the Beautiful), and Casey McKinnon (The Tragedy of JFK).

The first set of monologues – which feature actors doing a celebrated monologue from all corners of the world of pop culture – is also still available to those who want to donate.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.