The Powerpuff Girls Confirms New Movie Revival After Nearly 25 Years

The Powerpuff Girls are coming back with the first new movie in the franchise in nearly 25 years, and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is working on a new return from the legendary superhero trio. The Powerpuff Girls is one of the biggest Cartoon Network franchises to ever come from the channel, but has had a rough go at things over the last few years. Several attempts at reinventing the series have failed, with the last attempt being a live-action adaptation that didn’t even make it to air after a notoriously bad pilot.

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Warner Bros. Pictures Animation has taken the stage during Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026 this week, and have officially announced that a new The Powerpuff Girls movie is now in the works. Unfortunately as of the time of this announcement, very few details have been revealed about the project and whether or not this means that the also in the works reboot from the original creator is still in the works with Cartoon Network.

The Powerpuff Girls Announces New Movie at Annecy 2026

Cartoon Network

The Powerpuff Girls getting a new feature film might be the latest in Cartoon Network’s recent revival stint after returns from classic franchises like Adventure Time, The Amazing World of Gumball, Regular Show and more, but it has been in various levels of revival for the past decade. It most famously returned for a full reboot TV series back in 2016, and only ran for a few seasons before it was cancelled. It was marred by fans of the original because it did not carry over any of the original creators or voice talent and ultimately made fun of by Cartoon Network itself.

As a result, a few years after the fact it was announced that original series creator Craig McCracken was working with Cartoon Network once more on an official new take on The Powerpuff Girls back in 2022, but no updates have been revealed as of this time. With Warner Bros. Pictures Animation also now moving forward with a new movie project of their own, it’s not quite clear if McCracken will have any influence on the new movie along with the possible new rebooted series. Or if something else happened behind the scenes.

What Do We Want From New The Powerpuff Girls Movie?

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The Powerpuff Girls Movie hit theaters back in 2002, but ultimately didn’t do very well at the box office. It had a much larger scope for its story as Mojo Jojo had his most successful takeover of Townsville yet, and original creator Craig McCracken directed the film, but it just didn’t resonate at the time. It got good reviews with critics, but was a failure that didn’t make back its budget at the end of the day. It wasn’t the end of the franchise, however, as the TV series kept going for a few more years after.

The Powerpuff Girls has been making several attempts at returning to screens, and nothing has really stuck despite the original being so beloved by fans even after all this time. If this new film has any chance of being a success, it’s going to need to tap into that original flair. Whether it’s 2D animated, CG animated, or otherwise, it just needs to have that cool Powerpuff spirit.

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