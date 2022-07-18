The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends Reboots Announced

Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe (HBSE) -- which is a flagship animation studio for WarnerMedia based in London -- has announced that it has begun developing reboots for the iconic animated series The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends. Not only has it started to reboot the two, but it was also announced that Craig McCracken, who created both shows for Cartoon Network, is attached to develop them. Sarah Fell, VP of Original Kids and Family Animation, Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, will oversee the development of both reboots.

"The Hanna-Barbera homecoming of Craig was an opportunity we could not pass up," said Sam Register, President of Cartoon Network Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, said as part of the announcement. "Along with his unparalleled sense of fun and imagination, he's bringing two of his greatest works in The Powerpuff Girls and Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends and we are so excited for these characters to be a part of the new legacy taking shape at the studio."

According to the announcement, The Powerpuff Girls reboot seems to be rather straightforward in that it returns to the world of the original series, which debuted on Cartoon Network in 1998, with Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup taking on both new enemies as well as familiar foes. The reboot of Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends, however, will be a bit different.

"The beloved Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends will return as an original preschool animated series welcoming a new cast of preschool-aged imaginary friends," the official announcement reads in part. "But don't let their young age fool you, this new lot is just as silly and playful as the original bunch."

As noted above, The Powerpuff Girls reboot as well as the Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends reboot are currently in development as Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe for WarnerMedia. It is unclear when either of them might release, and how that might be split between Cartoon Network and HBO Max, if at all. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Cartoon Network in general right here.

