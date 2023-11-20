The Powerpuff Girls Creator Knows Why Its 2016 Reboot Failed

When it comes to animation, few names are known better than Craig McCracken. The artist has been working in the industry for decades, and though he has helped usher in several classics, none of his titles can compare to The Powerpuff Girls. This year marks the superhero show's 25th anniversary, and McCracken's animated hit still commands love to this day. Of course, this is why Cartoon Network tried to reboot the series in 2016, but McCracken said that version of The Powerpuff Girls overlooked a major part of the story.

Recently, the creator of The Powerpuff Girls sat down with The Los Angeles Times to chat about the show's 25th anniversary. From its origins to its finale and legacy, every part of the show was discussed. Of course, this means the 2016 reboot was mentioned, and McCracken said the show missed the mark by overcomplicating things.

"We were first and foremost making a superhero show, but they happened to be kids who then happened to be little girls," he shared. "What they were doing was making a show about little girls who had superpowers. Because the focus changed, the tone changed."

Of course, McCracken is spot on about the original show's focus. The Powerpuff Girls had ton of action when it launched more than 20 years ago, but at its core, the show was about three young sisters. Complete with juvenile interests, The Powerpuff Girls acted like kids, and all of their wild adventures stemmed from that truth. Sadly, the 2016 tried to elevate the sisters by putting their superpowers center stage, and the change wasn't met with much love.

Of course, McCracken was not involved with the show's 2016 reboot. At the time, the creator was busy working on other animated projects, but now McCracken is ready to revisit The Powerpuff Girls. A reboot of the hit series is in the works with McCracken at the helm, so time will tell us whether the artist's new vision pans out.

What do you think about this latest comment on The Powerpuff Girls? Are you looking forward to the show's comeback with McCracken? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!