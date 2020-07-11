Carl Reiner Fans Are Heartbroken After Watching His Final Performance

By Adam Barnhardt

Days before his death, Carl Reiner gave one more masterful performance — one which many of us will remember until the end of time. As with dozens of other Hollywood A-listers, Reiner paired with his son Rob to serve as the endcap to Jason Reitman's The Princess Bridge fan-film on Quibi. As you might expect, the moment in question is leaving fans of both Reiner and the classic film in tears.

In Reitman's take on the feature, Rob — the filmmaker who directed the original feature — stepped into Fred Savage's role as the grandson while Carl played the grandpa and narrator of the film. The movie's final moments led Carl to give a heartbreaking "as you wish," as he walked out the door.

You can see what people are saying below.

Beautiful Farewell

prevnext

:(

prevnext

Weep

prevnext

Special

prevnext

prevnext

Perfect Finale

prevnext

Farewell Homage

prevnext

Patton Knows

prevnext

:'(

prevnext

Ugly Cry

0comments

*****

Cover photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of