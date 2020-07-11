Carl Reiner Fans Are Heartbroken After Watching His Final Performance

Days before his death, Carl Reiner gave one more masterful performance — one which many of us will remember until the end of time. As with dozens of other Hollywood A-listers, Reiner paired with his son Rob to serve as the endcap to Jason Reitman's The Princess Bridge fan-film on Quibi. As you might expect, the moment in question is leaving fans of both Reiner and the classic film in tears.

In Reitman's take on the feature, Rob — the filmmaker who directed the original feature — stepped into Fred Savage's role as the grandson while Carl played the grandpa and narrator of the film. The movie's final moments led Carl to give a heartbreaking "as you wish," as he walked out the door.

"As you wish." ❤️ In his final performance, Carl Reiner shares a special goodbye with his son Rob as part of the fan-film version of The Princess Bride: https://t.co/ykEQy1KN5w pic.twitter.com/EgE4djHvRh — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 10, 2020

