Carl Reiner Fans Are Heartbroken After Watching His Final Performance
Days before his death, Carl Reiner gave one more masterful performance — one which many of us will remember until the end of time. As with dozens of other Hollywood A-listers, Reiner paired with his son Rob to serve as the endcap to Jason Reitman's The Princess Bridge fan-film on Quibi. As you might expect, the moment in question is leaving fans of both Reiner and the classic film in tears.
In Reitman's take on the feature, Rob — the filmmaker who directed the original feature — stepped into Fred Savage's role as the grandson while Carl played the grandpa and narrator of the film. The movie's final moments led Carl to give a heartbreaking "as you wish," as he walked out the door.
"As you wish." ❤️ In his final performance, Carl Reiner shares a special goodbye with his son Rob as part of the fan-film version of The Princess Bride: https://t.co/ykEQy1KN5w pic.twitter.com/EgE4djHvRh— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 10, 2020
You can see what people are saying below.
Beautiful Farewell
prevnext
I can’t think of a more beautiful farewell on film from @carlreiner to his son @robreiner and to us all with #AsYouWish. Thank you, Jason, for doing this. Made me cry... @Quibi @WCKitchen #asyoudish #asyouwish 😢❤️⚔️ https://t.co/Dmcj8m9BLZ— Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) July 11, 2020
:(
prevnext
The "As you wish" at the end got me.
I'm going to miss Carl Reiner.pic.twitter.com/g0JfH5Q5fv— Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) July 10, 2020
Weep
prevnext
@robreiner just wanted to tell you, I watched the Quibi video of your quarantine remake of THE PRINCESS BRIDE. I have never watched anything that made me both laugh so hard and, at the end, made me weep so.
Thank you to you, your dad, and everyone who participated. ❤️— Andrea Thompson (@Ldyandrea) July 11, 2020
Special
prevnext
Watching the end of the Princess Bride at home remake thing, I know that @robreiner of all people knows the importance of "As You Wish." To have that moment with your father now that he has passed is special.— Joe Findlay (@jkfindlay) July 11, 2020
prevnext
I just finished watching the "homemade" The Princess Bride on @Quibi. It was so fun. I loved seeing my forever fav @Cary_Elwes and the end with Rob and Carl Reiner was so beautiful ♥️ #ThePrincessBride #truelove #inconceivable #family #bestmovieever— Amy Mathews (@amymat15) July 11, 2020
Perfect Finale
prevnext
Sorry, I’m still crying from The Princess Bride video with your dad. The perfect ending to an incredible life.— Spider Fan (@SpiderFan10) July 11, 2020
Farewell Homage
prevnext
In his final performance, @carlreiner shares a heartfelt goodbye with his son, @robreiner and brings tears to the eyes of every viewer, in a farewell homage of ‘The Princess Bride.’😢 pic.twitter.com/etp0fYQxF7— Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) July 11, 2020
Patton Knows
prevnext
OH MY GOD 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/z5K6jmINQB— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 10, 2020
:'(
prevnext
Totally made me cry— Diedrich Bader (@bader_diedrich) July 10, 2020
Ugly Cry
0comments
Way to make me ugly cry.— Susan Marino (@susanmmarino) July 10, 2020
*****
Cover photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Imagesprev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.