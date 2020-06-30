Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dies at 98

The entertainment world lost a true legend on Monday night, as Carl Reiner passed away in his home at the age of 98. Reiner appeared in countless movies and TV shows over the years, but was probably best known as the creator and co-star of the iconic series, The Dick Van Dyke Show. Reiner was responsible for bringing the show to life, as well as casting Mary Tyler Moore to play Van Dyke's wife on the series, helping launch the career of a comedy superstar.

The first report of Reiner's death came from TMZ, who says that he passed on Monday night at his home, surrounded by his family.

This story is developing. More to come...

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner)