The Princess Diaries Star Shares Bad News for Upcoming Sequel After New Movie Reveal

Fans of The Princess Diaries were thrilled when, back in November, it was announced that Princess Diaries 3 is in the works at Disney. However, one star of the original film has shared some bad news about the project. Julie Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi, grandmother of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) in the first two films, recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she doesn't think a third film will actually happen this many years after the first two.

"I think we know that it's probably not going to be possible," Andrews said. "It was talked about very shortly after two came out, but it's now how many years since then? And I am that much older and Annie the princess, or queen, is so much older. And I am not sure where it would float or run. In terms of us doing it, I doubt that now."

This isn't the first time that Andrews has cast doubt on a return for a third film. Andrews previously cited the passing of original director Gary Marshall as being one of the reasons she didn't think a third film would happen.

"I think it would be too late to do it now," Andrews said. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it. It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

"The humor and the understanding of human nature," Andrews said of why she joined the franchise. "I think also it was the idea of the story, of course, but he was incredibly generous. When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for? I said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would've made lace and exported it, and maybe they're famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer."

About Princess Diaries 3

As was previously reported, a third film is currently in the works at Disney. Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for the new film which will be a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-starring series and not a reboot. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries films, is also returning to produce Princess Diaries 3. According to the report, Hathaway does not currently have a deal to return for the third film, but it's hoped that she will sign on should things progress beyond the script stage.

