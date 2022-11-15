The Princess Diaries 3 in the Works at Disney

A third installment of The Princess Diaries is in the works at Disney. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for the new film which will be a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-starring series and not a reboot. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries films, is also returning to produce Princess Diaries 3. According to the report, Hathaway does not currently have a deal to return for the third film, but it's hoped that she will sign on should things progress beyond the script stage.

2001's The Princess Diaries, an adaptation of Meg Cabot's book of the same name, was Hathaway's big break of sorts and saw the actress play American teen Mia Thermopolis, who discovers that she is the heir to the throne of the European kingdom of Genovia. The film also starred Julie Andrews as her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi. The film was a major box office hit, bringing in more than $165 million globally and spawned a sequel, 2004's Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Both the first and second films were directed by Gary Marshall, who sadly passed away in 2016.

Will Anne Hathaway be involved with Princess Diaries 3?

Recently, Hathaway said that she would be interested in returning for a third film — especially if they could get Andrews involved.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway revealed. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

However, Andrews has hinted that she would be hesitant to return.

"I think it would be too late to do it now," Andrews said. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass. And Garry then did leave us. [For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it. It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

"The humor and the understanding of human nature," Andrews said of why she joined the franchise. "I think also it was the idea of the story, of course, but he was incredibly generous. When I first met him, and I had never met him until the role was being talked about, he asked some fabulous questions, like, where do you think Genovia is? What do you think Genovia is famous for? I said something idiotic like, 'The nuns in the country would've made lace and exported it, and maybe they're famous for their very beautiful pear trees and their pears.' Well, we had pears all over the set and lace costumes. He embraced what everyone cared to offer."

