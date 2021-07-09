The Purge Star Frank Grillo Teases Franchise Continuing and a Possible Return

✖

The upcoming The Forever Purge is slated to be the final entry in the franchise, as creator James De Monaco has previously explained, but star of The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year Frank Grillo recently noted that he has had discussions with DeMonaco about reprising his role in the future. This would surely come as a surprise to fans of the series, but it could be that Grillo has merely had conversations about the notion and that there weren't any actual plans for another installment, or that Grillo's character could get his own film that isn't necessarily a Purge film and takes place outside the designated timeline of the violent tradition.

“We are talking, [DeMonaco] and I, another Purge movie," Grillo admitted to Collider. "He reached out to me not too long ago and Sébastian [K. Lemercier], the producer and they’re like, ‘What do you think?’ and I’m like, ‘What do you think?’ and they’re like, ‘We talked to Universal and we’ll see Leo Barnes in the [next] Purge if we can come up with something great.’ I said, ‘I’m in. I’ll do it in a heartbeat.’“

The series of films takes place in the not too distant future after the American government officially sanctioned a 12-hour "Purge Night" every year in which all violent crimes are legal. Grillo's character debuted in Anarchy as a father who aimed to kill the drunk driver who killed his son, only for him to be thrown into a situation with other vulnerable figures who struggled to survive the night. In Election Year, his character had become the head of a security team tasked with guarding a politician who had hoped to eradicate Purge Night after her own family had been killed years earlier.

The Forever Purge was previously described, "The movie will take place after the events of Election Year and will center on Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), who find solace at a Texan ranch, having fled a drug cartel in Mexico. Things go awry when a group of outsiders decides to keep purging beyond the allotted time when people can break any and all laws."

While the new film was directed by Everardo Gout, DeMonaco did write the script for the seeming final installment.

The Forever Purge is slated to hit theaters on July 9th.

