First The Forever Purge Image Released

The final entry into The Purge franchise, The Forever Purge, was originally slated to hit theaters last year, but the coronavirus pandemic caused a number of complications not only on the production of films, but also on their releases, so with the film currently slated to hit theaters on July 9th, our first official look at the sequel has been unveiled. As expected, this first look does little to hint at the plot of what we can expect in the series' ending, other than that it will seemingly escalate the carnage that was depicted in its predecessors to new levels.

With the most recent film in the series, The First Purge, taking things back to the origins of the deadly event, this new film will serve as a continuation of 2016's The Purge: Election Year.

Disturbingly, audiences have noticed the ways in which real-world politics have mirror the events of the films. Director Everardo Gout detailed that the new film aims to set the record straight on how the series is meant to condemn rather than endorse society's violent tendencies.

(Photo: Universal Pictures/Total Film)

“‘I want my intentions to be crystal clear on what I think about violence and what’s going on in the world.’ That’s what he told me,” Gout claimed about his advice from series creator James DeMonaco to Total Film, per GamesRadar. “It’s dystopian, but he’s trying to get us to look in the mirror. It makes you think, ‘Sh-t, if I get pushed into a corner, would I do the same?’ Once you open that door, how do you close it again?”

The outlet describes the new film, "The movie will take place after the events of Election Year and will center on Adela (Ana de la Reguera) and Juan (Tenoch Huerta), who find solace at a Texan ranch, having fled a drug cartel in Mexico. Things go awry when a group of outsiders decides to keep purging beyond the allotted time when people can break any and all laws."

The film also stars Will Patton and Cassidy Freeman.

Gout added, “It’s an amazing story of Latinos and Americans coming together to overcome despair and evil."

Stay tuned for details on The Forever Purge before it hits theaters on July 9th.

