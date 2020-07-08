The Forever Purge Gets New Release Date

✖

The Forever Purge has been given the new release date of July 9, 2021. The final installment of The Purge movie franchise was scheduled to hit theaters on July 10, 2020, but was pulled from theaters indefinitely, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Universal Pictures has now announced the new Forever Purge release date alongside a bunch of its other highly-anticipated horror films, including the Candyman direct sequel and the next installments of the Michael Myers franchise, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. The Purge series has hit rough waters as of late, with the recent cancellation of The Purge TV series and now this year-long delay on The Forever Purge.

No story details have been given on the fifth Purge movie, but the titular word of "Forever" does not seem to bode well. Ever since the first film, series creator James DeMonaco has been gradually expanding the socio-economic themes behind the action-thriller surface of the series. The previous installment, The First Purge (2018), had some of the most overt commentaries of the entire series, as it chronicled how an increasingly dark and authoritarian government used lures of money and economic advancement to lure in the first "volunteers" for the very first attempt at the Purge. The Forever Purge seems to be indicating that the fight will somehow not be ending anytime soon - nor will the resistance.

The Purge movies largely succeed due to the fact that they are impressively profitable. The first film was made for a mere $3 million and earned $89 million; each subsequent installment has been made for less than $15 million and pulled in over $100 million. Ironically, The Forever Purge may be just the kind of noble rally cry that would've been perfect for this time point in the year 2020. The film might've struck a strong enough cultural chord to become a mainstream fixation, resulting in one of the franchise's biggest nice box office haul. It will be interesting to see where things stand in 2021: Will The Forever Purge still be relevant and appealing to moviegoers? Or will real life have moved past those dark ideas?

The Forever Purge is being directed by Everardo Gout (Mars) and written and co-produced by James DeMonaco. The film stars Josh Lucas, Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin, Will Patton, and Cassidy Freeman.

