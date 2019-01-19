The Rock Responds To Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Dirty Dancing’ Remake Proposal

Thor’s Chris Hemsworth raised the stakes in his back and forth with The Rock, and now Rock has responded to Hemsworth’s hilarious Dirty Dancing photoshop job.

Johnson took to social media to give a response to Hemsworth’s crossover proposal, which had Thor hitting the dance floor with the Rock in a pink dress. Fans loved it, and while The Rock wasn’t a fan of the pink dress, but he does seem down for the crossover regardless.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“What an asshole you are. At least you could’ve put me in a black dress. Something more my speed! But you’re right, NOBODY puts Rock in the corner. I’m in too. #dirty 🤙🏾👊🏾”

What an asshole you are. At least you could’ve put me in a black dress. Something more my speed! But you’re right, NOBODY puts Rock in the corner. I’m in too. #dirty 🤙🏾👊🏾 //t.co/Top0yG2HMt — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 19, 2019

For context, on an episode of Titan Games, Dwayne Johnson proposed an idea for a Thor Fast & Furious crossover, though he also snuck it in there that he was the true God of Thunder, even coming up with a hashtag #ThorHitsTheFloor. Hemsworth decided to take Rock up on the offer and created the amazing Dirty Dancing-inspired image that Rock is referring to.

The original photo is from Dirty Dancing, though The Rock’s face has been photoshopped on the dancer that Hemsworth’s photoshopped head is carrying. So yeah, the dance floor seems like a natural crossover choice for these two megastars.

You can read The Rock’s original comments below.

“Hey I specialize in big, crazy ideas for the world to enjoy..& a movie where it’s the God of Thunder @ChrisHemsworth vs that big, brown, bald, tattooed, tequila drinker fella. U guys ready to see that? #ThorHitsTheFloor #BoxOfficeGold I’m calling Kevin Feige to make this happen.”

Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, the much-anticipated sequel to Avengers: Infinity War and the epic conclusion to the first 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also starring in the new Men In Black International alongside his Thor: Ragnarok co-star Tessa Thompson. The Rock is working on projects like the Jumanji sequel, Jungle Cruise, and the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw, where he’s teaming with fellow Furious co-star Jason Statham.

As for Avengers, Hemsworth is one of many returning stars. Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Evangeline Lilly (The Wasp), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, 2019.