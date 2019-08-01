The Rock Showcases Vanessa Kirby’s Hobbs & Shaw Character in New Post

The first Fast & Furious spin-off, Hobbs & Shaw, is set to hit theaters this summer, and the film's cast have been teasing content on social media. The latest post comes from Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock, who shared a video centering on Vanessa Kirby's new character, Hattie Shaw. Hattie is the sister of Jason Statham's character, Deckard Shaw. This is Kirby's first time in the franchise, but not her first time in the wide world of action. Last year, she also appeared in Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

"I can personally guaran-damn-tee she needs no one to look after her. My co-star @vanessa__kirby Gets. Shit. Done. #MyKindaGal HOBBS & SHAW In theaters AUGUST 2ND," Johnson wrote.

As you can see, the short clip showcases the new character. In the early character promos, the Fast & Furious Twitter account teased that "the Shaw family isn't just brothers."

Many fans commented on The Rock's post, clearly excited to see Hattie in action.

"I cannot wait to see this!! It looks so amazing!!," @uwu.brookexo wrote.

"Sick a bad ass sister !😍😍😍," @diana_r031 added.

"Good for her," @judedepastino replied.

In addition to Johnson, Statham, and Kirby, Hobbs & Shaw is set to star Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan. The film is being directed by David Leitch, who also helmed Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde.

Following Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, this new movie will be focusing on an alliance between the two characters, who have had a rocky history during their time in the franchise. Hobbs first appeared in Fast Five as a Diplomatic Security Service agent who is tasked with hunting down Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster) and Brian O'Conner (Paul Walker). The character eventually learns that our main protagonists are the good guys and joins their crew for the remainder of the franchise.

Shaw entered the films as a villain, initially killing a prominent member of Toretto's crew in the mid-credits scene for Fast & Furious 6. However, after spending the seventh film as the main antagonist, Shaw returned to number eight as a good guy.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw will hit theaters on August 2nd.