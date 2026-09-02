The Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Doomsday Confirmation Means One Major Fan Theory Just Got More Likely

Within the Marvel fanbase, fan theories and rumors might be nearly as popular as the MCU movies and shows themselves, at least if social media is any indication. In the weeks and months leading up to a new release, the internet is absolutely flooded with theories, debates, and a lot of information that falls into the “allegedly” or “reportedly” categories. Avengers: Doomsday has certainly been no exception. From the fan theory that one shot of the Doomsday trailer is intentionally omitting a mystery character to innumerable theories about why Robert Downey Jr. is back as Doctor Doom and, of course, the rumor that Elizabeth Olsen will finally be returning as Scarlet Witch in the movie, Doomsday has been the perfect MCU film for theorizing and rumor-spreading. And, as with any movie, most of these theories and rumors will ultimately be proven untrue.

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However, the Russo brothers have just given an interview in which they revealed something that seemingly gives more substance to an ongoing rumor about the movie. Namely, the director duo confirmed that when they started work on Doomsday, they did not have a completed script, explaining, “We always view the script as a living organism…We’re improvisation-based, rehearsal-based directors.” In addition to this seemingly feeding into a fan fear that the movie wasn’t completely planned out ahead of time (although, it’s entirely possible that it will still work regardless; it’s a waiting game to find out whether that’s the case), the news that Doomsday didn’t begin with a full script and was, apparently, approached with an improvisational mindset does suggest that fans were right about the possibility of recent reshoots on the movie—and that actually has much more significant implications.

The Possibility of Additional Cameos—Including, Perhaps, Scarlet Witch—Seemingly Just Increased

One of the most prominent rumors about Doomsday of late has been that additional reshoots were being done, as recently as this past week. While that wasn’t confirmed, the rumor built from there to include the idea that these reshoots were specifically being done to include additional cameos of characters that fans don’t yet know are in the movie. Of course, high on that list was Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, the character that is perhaps most hoped for in terms of surprise appearances in the movie. Basically from the moment she died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans have been demanding her return, and in fairness, Doomsday does seem like the perfect opportunity to bring her back.

Up until these recent comments from the Russo brothers, though, the rumors about the reshoots and the possibility that they were specifically being done to include additional cameos seemed like little more than speculation. Yet, with this new insight into how the Russo brothers approached the movie—namely, seeing the script as “a living organism”—it suddenly feels a lot more possible that they would have reshoots this late in the game. Of course, their explanation about not having a completed script in advance isn’t confirmation of that, but it does lend significantly more credence to these ideas. Hopefully, that may actually mean the return of Wanda Maximoff to the MCU, although that sadly still feels a bit too good to be true.