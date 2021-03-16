The Gray Man: Russo Bros. Movie Starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling Begins Shooting

✖

It was previously reported that due to rising COVID-19 cases in California that production on Neflix's The Gray Man had been delayed from January to February and now it appears things were delayed a little more, but are now right on schedule. Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo are set to step behind the camera for the project once again and revealed on social media that today marks the first official day of production on the film. They'll reunite with Captain America himself Chris Evans for the movie which will also star Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard.

“The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film.”

Gosling stars in the film as a freelance assassin and former CIA operative, Court Gentry, who is hunted around the globe by former ally Lloyd Hansen (Evans). The film is based on the book by Mark Greaney of the same name with Joe Russo having penned the script, which got a polish from Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The current expectation is that Gosling will return for sequels after The Gray Man is released.

“Gray Man is a spy film. For fans of The Winter Soldier, The Gray Man is similar in a sense that we’re trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that we’re facing on a global level in terms of spy networks and [the] CIA," Anthony Russo said during a CCXP panel (via Collider). "It'll be fun to see Chris in the opposite role of Captain America."

Check back here for more news on The Gray Man as we learn about it, but don't expect to get a first look until the end of the year at the earliest.