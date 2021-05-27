The Gray Man: Chris Evans Shows Off Gnarly Bruise From Russo Brothers Production

✖

While Marvel fans patiently wait to find out if Chris Evans is going to appear in Captain America 4, there are other big projects from the actor to look forward to. Currently, the star is filming a new movie with Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo. The Gray Man is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name and is set to star Evans and Ryan Gosling in addition to some exciting names like Ana de Armas, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodard. It looks like the Russos have Evans working hard because he just took to Instagram to show off a gnarly bruise.

"It’s like watching the leaves turn in autumn, but condensed into one painful afternoon. (Got into a little tussle with the Gray Man)," Evans wrote. You can check out the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Evans (@chrisevans)

Filming for The Gray Man began in March. According to Deadline, the script by Joe Russo was recently "polished" by Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. A previous report also revealed that the movie will be Netflix's biggest film budget to date.

"The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us," Joe Russo previously said about the project. "The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins and Gosling’s character gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

"Gray Man is a spy film. For fans of The Winter Soldier, The Gray Man is similar in a sense that we’re trying to embed it in a very modern, current environment that we’re facing on a global level in terms of spy networks and [the] CIA," Anthony Russo said during a CCXP panel (via Collider). "It'll be fun to see Chris in the opposite role of Captain America."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Gray Man!