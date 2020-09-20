Another Nicolas Cage Movie Is Joining National Treasure on Disney+

✖

Another entry from Nicolas Cage's oeuvre is coming to the Disney+ streaming service. National Treasure is already on the platform. The Sorcerer's Apprentice, the 2010 film produced by the same team as National Treasure, will come to the service in October. Inspired by the segment of the same name from Disney's 1940 animated film Fantasia, Cage plays a Merlin-like wizard in the film, inspired by Yen Sid from Fantasia. The idea for the film came from Cage, who wanted to play a mystical character. The production team came up with tying it to the segment from Fantasia, with Mickey Mouse's hat from that film appearing in the post-credits scene.

The synopsis for The Sorcerer's Apprentice reads, "Dave Stutler (Jay Baruchel) is just an average guy, but the wizard Balthazar Blake (Nicolas Cage) sees in him a hidden talent for sorcery. He becomes Balthazar's reluctant protege, getting a crash course in the art of magic. As Dave prepares to help his mentor defend Manhattan from a powerful adversary (Alfred Molina), he wonders if he can survive the training, save the city and find his true love."

Jon Turteltaub directed The Sorcerer's Apprentice. The film stars Nicolas Cage as Balthazar Blake, Jay Baruchel as Dave Stutler, Alfred Molina as Maxim Horvath, Teresa Palmer as Becky Barnes, Monica Bellucci as Veronica Gorloisen, Toby Kebbell as Drake Stone, Omar Benson Miller as Bennet Zurrow, Alice Krige as Morgan le Fay, and Robert Capron as Oliver, with Ian McShane narrating.

The Sorcerer's Apprentice grossed $215,283,603 worldwide on a production budget of $150 million, earning the film the reputation of a box office flop. It didn't fare much better with critics. The film has a 40% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a critical consensus that reads, "It has a likable cast and loads of CGI spectacle, but for all but the least demanding viewers, The Sorcerer's Apprentice will be less than spellbinding." Despite this, The Sorcerer's Apprentice earned a Teen Choice Awards nomination, and Trevor Rabin won an ASCAP Film and Television Music Award for the film's score.

If you're interested in a back-to-back movie marathon, Fantasia is also available on Disney+. Or you could pair The Sorcerer's Apprentice with National Treasure and National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets, both of which are also available on Disney+, for an entire day of wholesome Nic Cage movies.

The Sorcerer's Apprentice lands on Disney+ on October 30th.