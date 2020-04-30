National Treasure Is Finally Streaming on Disney+

✖

The time has finally arrived! National Treasure, the Nicolas Cage-starring historical adventure movie, has finally made its way to Disney+, its permanent streaming home. Since National Treasure is a Disney movie, it has always been destined for Disney+, but a previous streaming deal with Netflix has kept that from happening to this point. When Disney+ launched in the United States back in November, it was without the first National Treasure movie, which has only been available to stream on Netflix. Now, however, that has changed, and National Treasure is streaming on Disney+.

Even though National Treasure has been available on Netflix this entire time, Disney fans who don't want to pay for two streaming services have been left frustrated. Making things even more difficult was the fact that the sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, was on Disney+ on its own. The two films in the series were split between different services. Fortunately, that time has now passed, and both adventures are streaming on the same site.

National Treasure stars Nicolas Cage as historian and treasure hunter Benjamin Franklin Gates. The men of the Gates family have spent generations searching for a treasure believed to be hidden by the Free Masons somewhere in the United States. The Founding Fathers of the country left clues behind on various artifacts and objects of importance. One major clue leads Ben to believe that the secret to the treasure is hidden on the back of the Declaration of Independence, so he sets out to steal the document and find the answers.

Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Sean Bean, Jon Voight, and Harvey Keitel co-star in National Treasure alongside Cage. Christopher Plummer makes an appearance at the very beginning of the movie as Ben's grandfather, John Adams Gates. The film was directed by Jon Turteltaub, with screenplay from Jim Kouf, Cormac Wibberley, and Marianne Wibberley.

National Treasure was originally released in theaters back in 2004, making more than $347 million around the globe on a $100 million budget. Book of Secrets arrived just three years later, in December 2007. The sequel saw popular actors Helen Mirren and Ed Harris join the cast.

