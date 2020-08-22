The Suicide Squad Character Posters Revealed at DC FanDome

✖

DC FanDome has provided tons of exciting information today, including the long-awaited character reveals of every main The Suicide Squad cast member. From the confirmation that John Cena will be playing Peacemaker to the surprising reveal that Idris Elba is Bloodsport, there was a whole lot of excitement at the movie's big panel. Character posters for each member of the cast were also revealed, and director James Gunn recently took to Twitter today to share them all.

You can check out Gunn's "Who's who" tweet thread below:

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes kicked off today with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. In addition to The Suicide Squad, The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet.

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

