The Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian Celebrates Kevin Smith’s Birthday, Teases Possible Involvement in Clerks III

David Dastmalchian is known for an array of roles ranging from Kurt in Ant-Man to playing Polka-Dot Man in the upcoming The Suicide Squad. Back in 2019, the actor was also one of many folks who made a cameo appearance in Kevin Smith's Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Dastmalchian played a cop in the comedy movie, and a recent Instagram post honoring Smith's 51st birthday has us thinking he might be popping up again in Clerks III.

"Happiest of birthdays to my friend @thatkevinsmith. I love your passion for comics, film, family & friendship, and I am so excited for…. (insert cliffhanger ending of this post)! 💙🤘🏻💙," Dastmalchian wrote. While the actor could just be referring to the fact that Smith started production on Clerks III this week, the cliffhanger portion is getting us hopeful that he'll be appearing in the movie. You can check out Dastmalchian's post, which features a behind-the-scenes image of him and Smith on the set of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot, below:

While Dastmalchian was filming The Suicide Squad, he actually took the cast to go see Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Smith marked the occasion on Instagram, writing, "Our buddy and Reboot costar @dastmalchian brought his friends from #thesuicidesquad shoot to the #jayandsilentbobrebootroadshow Tour, but if I told you who’s playing who, @jamesgunn might Gunn me down!" Of course, we now know who everyone is playing in The Suicide Squad, but the full cast wasn't announced until nearly a year after Smith's post.

"Polka-Dot Man is great," director James Gunn recently told Total Film about Dastmalchian's The Suicide Squad character. "I went and looked online, 'Who’s the dumbest DC character of all time?' and it was Polka-Dot Man. We’ve turned that character who’s a sad, pathetic character into a character who’s depressed because people think he’s stupid. He has a very tragic story that you learn about throughout the film – to be able to add depth to characters who are thought of as the silliest is a fun thing for me to do."

As for Clerks III, Smith previously broke down the movie's plot and a tweet revealed that the movie will take place almost entirely at Quick Stop. Brian O'Halloran and Jeff Anderson will be returning as Dante and Randal, respectively, while Smith and Jason Mewes will once again play Jay and Silent Bob. Rosario Dawson is also returning to play Becky, her character from Clerks II.

The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6. Clerks III does not yet have a release date.