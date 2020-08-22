The Suicide Squad: Every Character Confirmed at DC FanDome Panel

DC FanDome is officially underway, and the virtual convention is completely exceeding fans' expectations thus far. One of the biggest panels of the day has definitely been for The Suicide Squad, the upcoming live-action follow-up written and directed by James Gunn. The highly-anticipated film is expected to feature a roster of new and returning DC Comics antiheroes and villains in a truly epic and unpredictable adventure. Even with filming complete, there's still a lot of the film that has remained a mystery -- including who a lot of the ensemble cast is set to be playing. Fans have certainly speculated about some of The Suicide Squad's new characters, especially as set photos and other details have begun to be made public. But at today's DC FanDome panel, we got a bit more insight into who else will be part of the film's ensemble -- and it includes a significant mix of popular favorites and lesser-known characters. So, who can we expect to see in The Suicide Squad? Keep scrolling to find out, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn (Photo: DC Entertainment) Marking her third onscreen appearance after Suicide Squad and this year's Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie's take on Harley Quinn is expected to factor into The Suicide Squad in an unexpected way. A psychiatrist who was manipulated into a romantic relationship and life of crime with The Joker, Harley recently emancipated herself, and proved that she's a formidable force in Gotham City. Given the way Birds of Prey left things - with Harley pawning the Bertinelli Diamond, taking Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) under her wing, and opening up an unconventional business with her - fans have been eager to see how her role in The Suicide Squad will come about. prevnext

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller (Photo: DC Entertainment) Another returning character in The Suicide Squad is Viola Davis' Amanda Waller, who initially made her debut in Suicide Squad. A government official and one of the leaders of Task Force X, Waller is tasked with keeping tabs on all of the antiheroes and villains across the DC universe -- and potentially enlisting them into missions as part of Task Force X. prevnext

Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag (Photo: DC Entertainment) Another one of the leaders of Task Force X, Rick Flag uses his military background to lead his fellow Squad members in the field. In the events of Suicide Squad, Rick Flag's sense of duty and his relationship with June Moone/Enchantress (Cara Delevigne) were both put to the test -- leaving plenty of room for his character to be further explored in The Suicide Squad. prevnext

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang (Photo: DC Entertainment) An "unhinged" petty thief and a foe of The Flash, Captain Boomerang makes an impact in the field by using boomerangs as weapons. Given how his eccentric personality was established in Suicide Squad, it will be fascinating to see how he interacts with his fellow Task Force X members in the follow-up. prevnext

David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man (Photo: DC Entertainment) One of the newer characters to join The Suicide Squad is Abner Krill/Polka-Dot Man, portrayed by Ant-Man and Dune star David Dastmalchian. In the comics, Polka-Dot Man is an unconventional foe of Batman, whose polka-dotted costume allows him to turn each spot into a weapon or other tool to use. While Polka-Dot Man has been part of the DC Comics canon since 1962's Detective Comics #300, The Suicide Squad will be his first live-action appearance. prevnext

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher (Photo: DC Entertainment) The Suicide Squad will also introduce a gender-bent version of Ratcatcher, portrayed by The Black Book and Parque Mayer actress Daniela Melchior. Established in the comics as Otis Flannegan, Ratcatcher is a literal rat-catcher who gains the ability to communicate with and train rats. Ratcatcher used these abilities to serve as a member of Batman's rogues gallery, and appeared across DC media since the late 1980s. As with Polka-Dot Man, The Suicide Squad will be Ratcatcher's live-action debut. prevnext

Steve Agee as King Shark (Photo: DC Entertainment) One of the most-anticipated characters in The Suicide Squad has been King Shark, a character whose presence in the film has been speculated about for months. In the film, he will be voiced by Steve Agee, who previously worked with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. A giant shark-man hybrid named Nanaue, King Shark has served as a member of the Suicide Squad, the Secret Society of Super Villains, and the Secret Six. He also has made an ever-growing number of appearances in other media, including on multiple episodes of The CW's The Flash, and as a regular character on the Harley Quinn animated series. prevnext

Idris Elba as Bloodsport (Photo: DC Entertainment) After months of speculation from fans, it's been confirmed that Luther and Hobbs & Shaw star Idris Elba will be actually playing the Superman villain Bloodsport. Bloodsport has been a sporadic figure of DC Comics since the 1980s, with three different iterations of the character popping up over the years. Initially, the moniker was held by Robert DuBois, an African-American man who has a mental breakdown after his brother returns home severely injured by the Vietnam War. DuBois is manipulated into believing that Superman is his enemy, and faces off against the Kryptonian with a teleporter and Kryptonite bullets. The second Bloodsport, Alex Trent, was a fanatical racist and a member of a white supremacist group, and frequently went toe-to-toe with his predecessor, even going so far as killing him. A third unnamed Bloodsport was established in later continuity, and partnered up with Hellgrammite and Riot. Elba's version of Bloodsport will be the character's big-screen debut, after the character previously debuted on an episode of Supergirl. prevnext

John Cena as Peacemaker (Photo: DC Entertainment) WWE superstar and Bumblebee alum John Cena will be portraying Peacemaker. Peacemaker first made his debut in Charlton Comics' Fightin' 5 #40, and eventually made his DC Comics debut in a four-issue miniseries in 1988. The character - whose real name is Christopher Smith - is a devout pacifist diplomat, who uses his superheroic abilities to advance his cause. Peacemaker later learned that his ideology was the result of his dark family history, as he was ashamed of his father being a Nazi death camp leader. Peacemaker has appeared across comics in the years since, most recently in the Doomsday Clock maxiseries. prevnext

Michael Rooker as Savant (Photo: DC Entertainment) Guardians of the Galaxy and The Walking Dead star Michael Rooker will be portraying Savant. Created by Gail Simone and Ed Benes, Savant first made his debut in 2003's Birds of Prey #56. Savant - a.k.a. Brian Durlin - was established as the heir to prestigious fortune, who had moved to Gotham City to try to be a vigilante. Savant then pivoted to forming a blackmailing business, which he did with his partner, a former KGB agent named Creote. Savant crossed paths with the Birds of Prey multiple times, but his non-linear memory caused him to be forgetful, and caused problems throughout the years. Savant was then reintroduced in the New 52 continuity in two issues of Suicide Squad, in which Amanda Waller tasked the team with finding Harley Quinn. prevnext

Flula Borg as Javelin (Photo: DC Entertainment) Flula Borg (Pitch Perfect, The Boss Baby) will be portraying Javelin. In the comics, Javelin is a German Olympic athlete with an arsenal of spear-shaped weapons, who frequently goes up against Hal Jordan/Green Lantern. The Suicide Squad will be Javelin's live-action debut. prevnext

Mayling Ng as Mongal (Photo: DC Entertainment) Wonder Woman and The Scorpion King: Book of Souls alum Mayling Ng will be portraying Mongal. In the comics, Mongal is an alien warlord and the eventual ruler of the planet Almerac. Through her two decades of appearances in DC Comics, Mongal crossed paths with Superman, and also made appearances in Green Lantern and Wonder Woman. The Suicide Squad will be Mongal's live-action debut. prevnext

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker (Photo: DC Entertainment) Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi will be portraying The Thinker, a character that has had four different incarnations across the DC Comics canon. The first, Clifford DeVoe, has been factoring into the comics since the 1940s, and served as one of the original members of the Injustice Society. Clifford was established as a failed lawyer, who used his "Thinking Cap", a metal hat that could project metal abilities. Later incarnations of the character included Cliff Carmichael, a rival of Ronnie Raymond/Firestorm, Des Connor, a short-lived Batman villain, and an artificial intelligence. The Thinker previously made his live-action debut on Season 4 of The Flash, where he was played by Neil Sandilands. prevnext

Alice Braga as Sol Soria (Photo: DC Entertainment) The New Mutants star Alice Braga will be playing Sol Soria, who appears to be a genderbent version of the villain Juan Soria. In the comics, Soria is a criminal who gets enlisted into the Suicide Squad, and tries to give himself extra powers by injecting nanites into his injured hand. Soria also had the ability to pick any lock, which proved to be useful for the Squad, even though his appearance only lasted two issues of 2018's Suicide Squad run. prevnext

Pete Davidson as Blackguard (Photo: DC Entertainment) Saturday Night Live and The King of Staten Island star Pete Davidson will be portraying Blackguard, a super-criminal who is best associated with his rivalry with Booster Gold. After being recruited by The 1000 - who planned to execute him - Blackguard and Booster were forced to team up. Blackguard later joined the Suicide Squad on an assassination attempt, but was murdered by Wade Eiling in the process. The Suicide Squad will be Blackguard's live-action debut. prevnext

Nathan Fillion as TDK (Photo: DC Entertainment) Firefly and The Rookie's Nathan Fillion will be playing TDK, which appears to be a new moniker for "The Detachable Kid", a.k.a. Arm-Fall-Off-Boy. Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, A.K.A. Floyd Belkin, is a bizarre and beloved character in the DC Comics canon, and was initially inspired by a fan parody character. As his name would suggest, Arm-Fall-Off-Boy has the ability to detach his arms and use them as weapons, which he uses as a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes. The Suicide Squad will mark Arm-Fall-Off-Boy's live-action debut, although the character was previously mentioned in a Season 5 episode of The Flash. prevnext