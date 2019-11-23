Members of The Suicide Squad Cast Took a Break From Filming to Watch Jay & Silent Bob Reboot

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is currently filming in Atlanta, and some of the film’s cast took a break from shooting this week to catch a showing of Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Currently, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes are in the midst of their Reboot Roadshow, which is taking them across the country to screen the new comedy. It’s no surprise they were visited by some of The Suicide Squad folks as David Dastmalchian, who is rumored to be playing Polka-Dot Man in the DC film, also has a role in Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. Smith took to Instagram to share some photos of the evening.

“In #atlanta, it was the @suicidesquadmovie vs @jayandsilentbob! Our buddy and Reboot costar @dastmalchian brought his friends from #thesuicidesquad shoot to the #jayandsilentbobrebootroadshow Tour, but if I told you who’s playing who, @jamesgunn might Gunn me down! Dave & @steveagee were sweet enough to take a pic with my Mom, who took the trip with us from #chattanooga – where we had two transcendent screenings and some fun and flattering meet-&-greets! @majortom22773 was dressed to kilt when he took his dream pic with @jaymewes, and I met 10 year old Harrison, who asked his parents to bring him to meet me because he’s a big fan of @comicbookmenamc! I sent his pic to @michaelzapcic to hang behind the counter with a sign saying “Do Not Sell to this Boy!” and gave Harrison a Wonka-ish gift certificate for anything he wants when he visits #jayandsilentbobssecretstash next year! And after joining us for the shows in Orlando, Tampa, Chattanooga and Atlanta, we bid adieu to temp tour mascot Mom! And the #rebootroadshow rolls on… (Photos by @joshroush!),” Smith wrote.

Steve Agee, who is rumored to be playing King Shark in The Suicide Squad, commented on the post:

“That was so fun and the movie’s hilarious! Also, your mom is the sweetest,” he wrote.

The Suicide Squad is set to star Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) as well as franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Nathan Fillion, John Cena, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, and Taika Waititi. Other cast additions include Pete Davidson, Juan Diego Botto, Joaquin Cosio, Flula Borg, Tinashe Kajese, Jennifer Holland, Julio Ruiz, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, and Daniela Melchior.

Jay & Silent Reboot is now playing in select cities, and Warner Bros. opens The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.