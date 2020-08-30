The Suicide Squad’s David Dastmalchian Reacts to Polka-Dot Man Cosplay

✖

DC fans learned last weekend during DC FanDome who most of the cast of The Suicide Squad would be playing thanks to an exciting first glimpse at the movie. One of the many people to be featured in the film is David Dastmalchian, who is best known for playing Kurt in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. The actor is making the switch from Marvel to DC to play Polka-Dot Man. (Actually, he did appear in The Dark Knight as one of Joker's thugs and showed up in episodes of The Flash and Gotham, so technically he's been seen more in DC properties.) Yesterday, Dastmalchian took to Twitter to share an image of a fan already rocking a Polka-Dot Man cosplay.

“@Dastmalchian meet Polkadot Man! How did I do on this cosplay? #TheSuicideSquad,” @90Earth_WayneJR tweeted. The actor shared the post and replied with some clapping hand and dot emojis. You can check out the post below:

Recently, director James Gunn shared his own fun post in honor of Dastmalchian's character. "Freakin’ @dastmalchian already trying to cash in with the sponsorships wtf," he joked. "Special edition Twister ™️ coming soon from Milton Bradley. #Ad," the actor replied. You can view the post below:

View this post on Instagram Freakin’ @dastmalchian already trying to cash in with the sponsorships wtf A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Aug 25, 2020 at 4:21pm PDT

During FanDome, Gunn teased an insane amount of effects and explosions in his upcoming movie.

"I cannot confirm the exact amount of explosions and crashes, but I will say that we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film ever," Gunn revealed. "In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film, Dan Sudick, who has done almost all of the Marvel movies, great movies, says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined. So we have a huge special effect explosion extravaganza for you guys."

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.