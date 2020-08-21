The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Teases DC FanDome Reveals With New Video

✖

DC FanDome is happening tomorrow and fans can expect a whole lot of exciting new content. Some of the big upcoming DC movies are teasing reveals, including The Suicide Squad. In fact, director James Gunn took to Twitter today to tease more than one big reveal. In a clip that shows the movie's cast teasing tomorrow's event, the star-studded line-up of folks has us extra excited for their panel, which takes place tomorrow at 3:00 PM EST.

"#DCFanDome & #TheSuicideSquad Two great tastes that taste great together. See you there tomorrow at Noon PST for our cast panel, and some cool reveals. And more reveals. And, then, if that isn't enough, more reveals," Gunn wrote. You can check out the post below:

#DCFanDome & #TheSuicideSquad : Two great tastes that taste great together. See you there tomorrow at Noon PST for our cast panel, and some cool reveals. And more reveals. And, then, if that isn't enough, more reveals. 😬🔥💥🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ik2AAv6rwz — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 21, 2020

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes will kick off with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. In addition to The Suicide Squad, The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet. The schedule reveal also came with the first official titling of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, officially named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena is rumored to be playing Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

DC FanDome is taking place all day on August 22nd. The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

