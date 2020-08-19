DC FanDome Reveals New Schedule for Saturday Event

We're just days away from the debut of DC FanDome, a highly-anticipated virtual event that is set to unite the best of movies, television, video games, comics, and more. On Wednesday, fans got a surprising update, when it was announced that FanDome would actually be splitting into two events -- one on Saturday, August 22nd, and a second on Saturday, September 12th. This change will allow fans a chance to fully experience some of the event's smaller offerings in September, while the August event will focus on the biggest panels in the "Hall of Heroes" section. With this announcement came a slightly-different panel schedule for the Hall of Heroes, which reworks some of what fans were expecting for the day. You can check out the new schedule in CST (at the time of this writing) for the Hall of Heroes below.

Wonder Woman 1984 Panel - 12:00 pm feat. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Patty Jenkins (25 min)

feat. Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, and Patty Jenkins (25 min) Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement - 12:25 pm (20 min)

(20 min) The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming Panel - 12:45 pm: feat. Neil Gaiman, Dirk Maggs, G. Willow Wilson, and Michael Sheen (30 min)

feat. Neil Gaiman, Dirk Maggs, G. Willow Wilson, and Michael Sheen (30 min) Multiverse 101 - Panel - 1:15 pm feat. Jim Lee, Walter Hamada, and Greg Berlanti. (30 min)

Introducing Flash - Panel - 1:45 pm feat. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, Ezra Miller, and Christina Hodson (10 min)

feat. Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, Ezra Miller, and Christina Hodson (10 min) Beyond Batman - 1:50 pm (5 min)

(5 min) The Suicide Squad Panel - 1:55 pm feat. James Gunn and cast (30 min)

feat. James Gunn and cast (30 min) BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe - Panel - 2:40 pm feat. Meagan Good (SHAZAM!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash), Tala Ashe (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), and Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Titans). (20 min)

feat. Meagan Good (SHAZAM!), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Candice Patton (The Flash), Tala Ashe (DC’s Legends of Tomorrow), Nafessa Williams and Chantal Thuy (Black Lightning), and Anna Diop and Damaris Lewis (Titans). (20 min) Legacy of the Bat - Panel - 3:00 pm (15 min)

(15 min) Chris Daughtry: Performance - 3:20 pm (10 min)

(10 min) The Joker: Put on a Happy Face - 3:30 pm (5 min)

(5 min) Jim Lee Portfolio Review - DC Super-Villain Fan Art - 3:35 pm (10 min)

(10 min) Surprise DC Comics Panel - 3:45 pm (20 min)

(20 min) I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl – Panel - 4:10 pm (20 min)

(20 min) The Snyder Cut of Justice League - Panel - 4:30 pm feat. Zack Snyder (25 min)

feat. Zack Snyder (25 min) The Flash TV Panel - 4:54 pm feat. cast and crew (16 min)

feat. cast and crew (16 min) Black Adam Panel - 5:10 pm feat. Dwayne Johnson and more (20 min)

feat. Dwayne Johnson and more (20 min) CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus - 5:30 pm (20 min)

- 5:30 pm (20 min) Titans TV Panel - 5:50 pm feat. cast and crew (15 min)

feat. cast and crew (15 min) Aquaman Panel - 6:05 pm feat. James Wan and Patrick Wilson (10 min)

feat. James Wan and Patrick Wilson (10 min) "Ask Harley Quinn" - 6:15 pm (5 min)

(5 min) Wonder Woman 80th Celebration - Panel - 6:20 pm feat. Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and a special guest (5 min)

feat. Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and a special guest (5 min) Tomorrow's Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House - 6:25 pm feat. Jim Lee and Gold House founder Bing Chen (15 min)

feat. Jim Lee and Gold House founder Bing Chen (15 min) SHAZAM! Panel - 6:40 pm feat. Zachary Levi and more (10 min)

feat. Zachary Levi and more (10 min) Wonder Woman 1984 - The WW84 Cast Play "Werewolf 1984" - 6:50 pm (22 min)

- 6:50 pm (22 min) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - 7:10 pm (20 min)

(20 min) The Batman Panel - 7:30 pm feat. Matt Reeves and more (30 min)

Perhaps the biggest surprises from this new schedule are The Flash and Titans moving to the Hall of Heroes roster, while the standalone panels for shows like Doom Patrol, Legends of Tomorrow, Lucifer, Stargirl, Batwoman, Superman & Lois, and Harley Quinn are all postponed to the September date. The heavily-speculated-about "secret movie" panel - which was initially scheduled at 5:45 pm at the Hall of Heroes - is also now seemingly off of the schedule entirely.

What do you think of the new schedule for DC FanDome? Which panel are you most excited to see? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

DC FanDome will occur on Saturday, August 22nd, beginning at 12 pm CT.

