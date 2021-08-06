The Suicide Squad: Fan Fervor as James Gunn’s “Mind-Blowing” DC Movie Hits HBO Max and Theaters
The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and streaming on HBO Max — and fans are calling James Gunn's DC movie "mind-blowing." A standalone successor to director David Ayer's Suicide Squad, Gunn's Squad assembles another ragtag team of expendable supervillains whose heads (and minds) will be blown by the itchy-trigger-fingered A.R.G.U.S. Director Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) should they step out of line. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is back in action with a slew of Task Force X newcomers — Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone), and their handler Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) — and they're all dying to save the world.
Officially certified fresh at 95%, giving Gunn the highest score of his career, The Suicide Squad's reception from audiences and critics alike "feels more like a relief," Gunn told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of Thursday's release. "But honestly, what feels the best is I'm just really proud of the film. I really like the movie. I loved the process of making it."
"I loved the people around me, and it's just a different way for me to look at my career than I'm used to," Gunn added. "I'm just so proud with the process and the film itself, and that's a big difference for me to be focusing on that instead of focusing on what's outside. So I'm really happy because of that."
Fans are happy, too — and taking to social media to sound off for The Suicide Squad as it hits theaters and HBO Max:
A Mind-Blowing, Head-Exploding Experience
A standing ovation to @JamesGunn. What a mind blowing movie is “The Suicide Squad”! Figuratively… and literally for some of the Task Force X members. He wasn’t joking when he said “no one is safe”. #TheSuicideSquad— Ramón Aguilera (@RamonAguileraBe) August 6, 2021
I'm happy I've seen #TheSuicideSquad in theaters. IT'S GREAT. All the characters are amazing. @MelchiorDaniela's Ratcatcher 2 is defo my favorite one. Can't wait to see @JohnCena in Peacemaker. The Harley Quinn escape scene is mindblowing. 🌸
Thank you @JamesGunn and happy bday!— Matthew Bass (@MatthewBass_) August 5, 2021
A Good (Blood) Sport
#TheSuicideSquad was mind blowing, absolutely incredible.
One of DC’s best, so stylish and so much fun, a great action blockbuster. Im so happy with how good this was.
Every character was fantastic but Idris Elba was the standout for me, loved this movie. pic.twitter.com/TDu4LPy3sc— Hydro (@HydroRayz) August 6, 2021
The Suicide Squad (2021) is a damn good movie.
Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 in particular make a lasting impression.
The movie certainly has James Gunn’s unique signature. 100% RECOMMEND 💯#TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/IKFyVUs5E7— Chance 🏳️🌈🇮🇸 (@Chanceral2) August 6, 2021
Trend Force X
#TheSuicideSquad has been already trending globally as it hit theatres all over the world and #HBOMax in the US. Strong positive WOM coming from everywhere, as I expected.— Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) August 6, 2021
Question is: will it boost its #BoxOffice opening weekend prospects globally?
We shall see very soon. pic.twitter.com/FrkreBu7fx
LIVE TWEET DC SQUAD. 💥
let’s see the #thesuicidesquad trend. 💀💥#thesuicidesquad #bloodsport #harleyquinn #ratcatcher2 #kingshark #polkadotman #peacemaker #javelindc pic.twitter.com/co7zLuTii8— dc & that. / the suicide squad era. (@dcandthat) August 5, 2021
Getting Attached
I loved the ride. Thank you @JamesGunn and #HBOMax for #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/fcKDHlnEIq
— RobertoCNievesArt (@IllustratorRcn) August 6, 2021
Wow #TheSuicideSquad blew me away, it is an amazing well made superhero movie. Definitely one of my favorite DC Films, one of the best team up movies in my opinion and I love the characters so much. All my favorites made it out alive!! https://t.co/dLOEjQaeLj— dcmmcu (@dcmmcu) August 6, 2021
Best of Both Worlds
TonTonight I'm watching #TheSuicideSquad at the house with the family and on Saturday I'll see it in theaters. pic.twitter.com/lEUTGDaKQM#TheSuicideSquad— S͢͢͢aͥภgͣrͫam♛꧁༒❦ 𝓼͢͢͢ksꪶ࿋྄ིᤢꫂtonץtoϻ (@sks_samal) August 6, 2021
We were laughing, we were hollering, we were gasping, and we were cheering. Loved seeing @JamesGunn's #TheSuicideSquad in @IMAX at @AMCTheatres with this crowd tonight! What a great night tonight! @SuicideSquadWB— Yoko Higuchi (@resistance0101) August 6, 2021
Sink Your Teeth Into The Suicide Squad
#TheSuicideSquad is the most fun I’ve ever had watching a DC movie. This movie is so absurd and over-the-too funny I was grinning constantly. It’s also full of heart. King Shark is such a standout, but Harley Quinn shines. I can’t wait to see this again, and again, and again. pic.twitter.com/uMRVxlmLtC— Dan (@Danimalish) July 30, 2021
If you had told younger me that I would one day cry watching #TheSuicideSquad fight Starro on screen, I would have said you’re insane. Thank you @JamesGunn for giving us the hilarious, gory, and heartfelt DC adaptation that fans have long deserved pic.twitter.com/0EgLNUyfap— David Opie (@DavidOpie) August 1, 2021
The Streaming Squad
#TheSuicideSquad is LIVE on @hbomax LETS GOOOO. pic.twitter.com/35jwazCz0u— James Viscardi (@JimViscardi) August 5, 2021
Very much enjoyed #TheSuicideSquad …and not having to leave my house to watch it (thanks @hbomax) pic.twitter.com/fSTIDmPjAR— Andrew Kat💤 (@KatzAndrewS) August 6, 2021
Just finished watching #TheSuicideSquad on HBO max and it was AWESOME, @JamesGunn has once again created a masterpiece of a movie. 10/10 pic.twitter.com/id4QgT6eLR— Titangamerhd (@Titangamerhd1) August 6, 2021