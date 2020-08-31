The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Calls Bill & Ted Face The Music "Beautiful"

✖

Bill & Ted Face the Music hit theaters and VOD last weekend and the eagerly anticipated third installment of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Keanu Reeves) is winning over fans and critics alike. The film is presently sitting at an 80-percent score both the Tomatometer and Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the numbers don't quite capture how fans are feeling about the film. They're doing that themselves by sharing on social media and that includes The Suicide Squad director James Gunn who called Bill & Ted Face the Music "beautiful".

On Twitter, Gunn shared his thoughts about the film, calling it not just beautiful, but writing that it brings a bit of much-needed love and light into the world.

Bill & Ted Face the Music comes nearly thirty years after the previous entry in the series, 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey and sees the titular Bill and Ted, now middle aged, dealing with a fairly dire situation when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save reality -- but they haven't yet come up with that song. With time running out, the friends are helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and some music legends to find that song that will bring harmony to the universe.

While it sounds like an adventure that might lean heavily into the nostalgia for the franchise, the film has been widely described as sweet, optimistic, and heartfelt. ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame gave the film a 5 out of 5 rating noting just those qualities, writing "In a world full of people who view the characters as icons of the '80s and '90s, and might be expecting a tongue-in-cheek, self-referential nostalgia/period piece, Bill & Ted Face the Music should be a pleasant surprise. Heartfelt, funny, and full of hope, Bill & Ted Face the Music is easily one of the most entertaining movies of the year. It matures the characters, and the franchise, in surprising and hilarious ways without losing the appeal at the characters' core."

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their iconic roles for the comedy threequel which premieres ten years after the first reports of a new film began to circulate. The pair are joined in the film by the likes of Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Bill & Ted Face the Music is in theaters and available on VOD now.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.