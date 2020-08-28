Bill & Ted Face the Music's Rotten Tomatoes Score is Out

✖

The embargo officially lifted tonight for advanced critical reviews on the long awaited Bill & Ted Face the Music, and the good news that it would appear it was worth the wait. The film arrives almost thirty years after the previous entry in the series (1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey) and for now is tied with the first movie, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, on the TomatoMeter. With sixty four total reviews in place for the film as of this writing, there are 51 fresh reviews giving Bill & Ted Face the Music a Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%. The film will debut in theaters and VOD tomorrow, so the score could still fluctuate over the weekend.

ComicBook.com's own Russ Burlingame awarded the film a 5 out of 5 rating, writing: "In a world full of people who view the characters as icons of the '80s and '90s, and might be expecting a tongue-in-cheek, self-referential nostalgia/period piece, Bill and Ted Face the Music should be a pleasant surprise. Heartfelt, funny, and full of hope, Bill and Ted Face the Music is easily one of the most entertaining movies of the year. It matures the characters, and the franchise, in surprising and hilarious ways without losing the appeal at the characters' core."

Keanue Reeves and Alex Winter reprise their iconic roles for the comedy threequel which premieres ten years after the first reports of a new film began to circulate. The pair are joined in the film by the likes of Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch. The film is directed by Dean Parisot, from a screenplay written by original writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Here's the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

"The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William 'Bill' S. Preston Esq. and Theodore 'Ted' Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.