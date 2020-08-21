The Suicide Squad: John Cena Says Says Filming Was a “Blast”

✖

DC fans are gearing up for DC FanDome, the virtual event that's set to showcase some of the biggest names in DC. DC Comics has been teasing a lot of fun on social media and showcasing some movie stars answering fan questions. The stars of James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad have taken part, with Margot Robbie recently teasing Harley Quinn's upcoming journey. John Cena, who is rumored to be playing Peacemaker in the film, recently answered the question "How did you like filming The Suicide Squad."

"We had a blast, as with any project there are ambitious days and there are fun days. There are long days and there are days where the time flies by. Given the current state of things, man, do I wish we were back filming Suicide Squad," Cena shared.

"We had a great crew, a great cast, very involved. Everyone was very dedicated and worked extremely hard, and James was just an absolute hero. I can’t speak enough with how involved he is with every single aspect. I think that leadership and that attitude starting at the top definitely was infectious down to the rest of us, and we really had a great time making this movie and really hope you enjoy it." You can listen to the full reply below:

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes will kick off with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. In addition to The Suicide Squad, The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet. The schedule reveal also came with the first official titling of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, officially named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

In addition to John Cena, The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, and Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

DC FanDome is taking place all day on August 22nd. The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

