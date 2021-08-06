The Suicide Squad Star Michael Rooker Teases Savant's Role on Task Force X

✖

We're hopefully less than a year out from the debut of The Suicide Squad, a star-studded take on the iconic DC Comics group. After the film's buzzworthy appearance at the DC FanDome virtual convention earlier this year, fans have been speculating a lot about how its roster of characters will be adapted for the big screen -- and which of them will make it out of the film alive. Among the film's eclectic ensemble is Michael Rooker, who will be portraying Savant in the upcoming film. In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie, Rooker teased what Savant's role in the film's ensemble is going to be -- while also insisting that the members of The Suicide Squad might not be as villainous as fans might think.

"Savant bring everything to this team...but how do you know they're villains?" Rooker revealed. "How do you know Savant or any of these guys are villains? These guys are...they're tough, okay, but villains I don't know. Maybe in the past they were villains because it's Suicide Squad. It's basically the same idea, but it's a totally different set up, man."

"It's really different, and Savant brings...hair back in style," Rooker added. "My hair. Dude, my hair as Savant should have its own credit. Absolutely. Above my credit as the actor. Savant's hair should be the lead character in this movie."

Created by Gail Simone and Ed Benes, Savant first made his debut in 2003's Birds of Prey #56. Savant - a.k.a. Brian Durlin - was established as the heir to prestigious fortune, who had moved to Gotham City to try to be a vigilante. Savant then pivoted to forming a blackmailing business, which he did with his partner, a former KGB agent named Creote. Savant crossed paths with the Birds of Prey multiple times, but his non-linear memory caused him to be forgetful, and caused problems throughout the years. Savant was then reintroduced in the New 52 continuity in two issues of Suicide Squad, in which Amanda Waller tasked the team with finding Harley Quinn.

The Suicide Squad will also star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

Are you excited to see Michael Rooker play Savant in The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!