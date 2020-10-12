The Suicide Squad Set Photo Reveals New Look at James Gunn's DC Comics Team

✖

One of the most exciting projects on DC's upcoming film roster is James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. The ensemble film will bring together some of the more colorful characters of the DC Universe such as Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian) and TDK (Nathan Fillion) just to name a couple and now a new set photo is offering up a new look at a handful of those characters -- including Sean Gunn in his motion capture suit for Weasel.

Shared by Instagram account onset.unseen, the photo is noted to be from filming at Peachtree Dekalb Airport in Chamblee, GA and features, in addition to Gunn, Flula Borg as Javelin, Pete Davidson ad Blackguard, and Mayling Ng as Mongal. The photo doesn't really show much, but it's still a pretty cool look at some of the cast of the film. You can check it out for yourself below.

As you can see, the cast appears to be having a pretty good time, which is something that Sean Gunn noted in a recent interview. The actor said that his experience working on the film was that he was working with a "remarkable group of actors".

"I don't know much about what it was like for the other movie. I know form talking to Joel Kinnaman a little bit that they got to be close but all I can comment on was my experience with this film which was that it was just a remarkable group of actors," Sean Gunn said in an interview with The Movie Dweeb. "It kind of just goes to show you what the modern tentpole movie can be, that you'd have 15, 20 accomplished actors who have extensive resumes and have done all sorts of brilliant work, and every part of it wore that out. Every day on set you could tell, not only that I was working with good people, but everybody was really tremendous language. Pardon my language but everybody was on top of their sh-t. Everyone got along great and I would go in the trenches...I would go into the trenches of movie making with every single one of those people again."

The cast of The Suicide Squad includes returning castmates Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. New characters and their respective roles include IdrisElba as Bloodsport, Cena as Peacemaker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Juan Diego Botto as Presidente General Silvio Luna, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and Alice Braga as Sol Soria.