The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Releases New Poster

DC fans are still reeling from the events of DC FanDome, a one-day virtual convention that exceeded expectations at basically every turn. The occasion brought some long-awaited first looks at upcoming DC movies, including the highly-anticipated The Suicide Squad. The ensemble film, which will be written and directed by James Gunn, showcased its unexpected cast of characters, both in their costumes and in a series of character posters. Now, a new piece of The Suicide Squad's marketing unites the group together, with the help of their colorful symbols. The poster was shared by Gunn on Sunday, in a tweet thanking fans for all of their support surrounding DC FanDome.

#DCFanDome is over, but #TheSuicideSquad lives on... at least until a good amount of them get massacred in August 2021. I can't tell you guys how moved & grateful I am by all your support & compliments yesterday. Thank you!💥🙏 pic.twitter.com/iuw03UBAn8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 23, 2020

This is just the latest teaser poster that the film has released, with two comic-inspired posters debuting shortly after the FanDome panel on Saturday.

The Suicide Squad will star Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” Cena said in a previous interview. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie explained of the film in a previous interview. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

