The Suicide Squad Poster Released

✖

Today at DC FanDome, Warner Bros. Pictures revealed the new movie poster The Suicide Squad. Take a look below. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has continued post-production work the movie. He stated in April that work is continuing and that the film is still on track for its August 2021 release date. "Right now we are still on schedule," he said. Those comments echoed some he'd made before, saying at one point the film was ahead of schedule. "Right now there's no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move," the filmmaker began. "We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine." Filming wrapped on The Suicide Squad at the end of February.

Again, thanks to all of you for checking out #TheSuicideSquad panel today at #DCFanDome. If you missed it, don't worry, there will be encores. But for now here's a final treat, a special @SuicideSquadWB DC FanDome Fan Poster we've been working on! I love it, how about you? pic.twitter.com/sdQvWMHWWC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020

While Gunn's The Suicide Squad movie is not a sequel to David Ayer's Suicide Squad, with the first film being unnecessary to understanding Gunn's, it brings back some of the first film's cast members. These include Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. Newcomers to the cast of The Suicide Squad include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn's film is "not a sequel" to Ayer's Suicide Squad and that the title of the film reflects that. "It's called The Suicide Squad," Safran said. "It's not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it's called The Suicide Squad."

Jai Courtney revealed some details about The Suicide Squad in a recent interview. "I won't say too much, but there’s a particular sequence when I get very wet, and a few other people do, and hilarity ensued when it came to that," teased Courtney. "When you’re spending hours upon hours in a water tank with a bunch of people treading water, and you’ve got Styrofoam stuffed into every crevice of your costume to try and take the load off and because it’s 4 a.m., it gets quite ridiculous."

Are you excited about The Suicide Squad? What do you think of the new post from DC FanDome? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section. The Suicide Squad opens in theaters on August 21, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.