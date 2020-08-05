The Suicide Squad Rating Will Be Teased at DC FanDome

✖

We're gradually getting closer to DC Fandome, a one-day convention that is set to unite the best movies, TV shows, video games, comics, and more under the DC Comics umbrella. One of the most buzzed-about projects set to appear that the event is The Suicide Squad, James Gunn's fresh take on the group of DC antiheroes. After weeks of teasing that fans should tune into the event, Gunn confirmed on Tuesday that a "glimpse" of The Suicide Squad will be arriving at DC Fandome. Gunn was then asked if the film will be rated PG-13 or R, to which he responded to "wait for #DCFanDome."

Of course, The Suicide Squad's official rating won't come until just before its theatrical release, when it is rated by the MPAA. But it certainly sounds like whatever "glimpse" of the film we get at DC Fandome will clearly convey the film's tone, similar to the first footage from Birds of Prey and Joker. Previous reports have hinted that the film would be rated R, but we'll ultimately have to wait and see if that ends up being the case.

The Suicide Squad is expected to include Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Flula Borg, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Pete Davidson, Sean Gunn, Joaquin Cosio, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Tinashe Kajese, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba, and Michael Rooker have all been cast in currently-unknown roles.

Fandome will be an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the Snyder Cut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Ann Sarnoff, Warner Bros. Chair and CEO, said in a statement. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets, and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

DC Fandome will occur on August 22nd beginning at 10 am PST.

