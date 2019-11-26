James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Expected to Be Rated R

The Suicide Squad is being touted as a non-sequel sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad. One way the James Gunn-directed reimagining may be different from its predecessor is that it will carry an R rating. According to a report from Variety, Warner Bros. Pictures has become more comfortable with the idea of superhero movies aimed at adults. Insiders say that The Suicide Squad is expected to have an R-rating, as will Suicide Squad spinoff Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Some expected the first Suicide Squad movie to receive an R rating, but the film landed with a PG-13 instead. Director David Ayer had said that he’d like to make an R-rated sequel. His idea may come to fruition, even if he isn’t the one at the helm.

The Suicide Squad cast includes Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the first film. Newcomers include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

Producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com that Gunn’s film is “not a sequel” to Ayer’s Suicide Squad, despite having some cast members and characters in common. The title of The Suicide Squad reflects that difference. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Warner Bros. hired Gunn to write and direct the new film while he was at-the-time fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though Gunn is now back on board the Marvel film, he’ll make The Suicide Squad first.

Gunn’s brother, actor Sean Gunn, told ComicBook.com that he’s read his brother’s script for the film and was impressed. “I know that he’s very excited about shooting and now that I have read the script for it, I will say nothing other than that it’s really good,” Gunn said. “And I know that he’s pretty jazzed about it, so I’m definitely excited to hear what happens next. But they start shooting soon.”

The Suicide Squad is scheduled to open in theaters on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.