The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Confirms First Look Coming at DC FanDome

The first look at James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is coming to DC FanDome later this month. Tuesday afternoon, the filmmaker confirmed on Twitter that he's bringing a "glimpse" of the movie during his panel at the DC-only virtual convention. The fan-favorite director also said he'd be continuing to promote the event on social media, touting the other exciting information outside of the movie he's helming.

"I can confirm #TheSuicideSquad is 100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME, &, again, I can't wait for you guys to get a glimpse of it at #DCFanDome," Gunn tweeted in response to a fan. "Yes, I'm pimping FanDome a lot, but that's because I know how exciting it's going to be - for my film & other stuff too!"

In a separate tweet, Gunn added that the movie is still holding strong for its August releasing date next year, saying "Nothing about #TheSuicideSquad has changed either. We will be ready for our release on August 6, 2021. Until then, you can come see us at #DCFanDome at the end of this month to see lots of cool stuff!"

FanDome is to take place Saturday, August 22nd and will feature creators from all facets of DC Comics, including film, television, comics, animation, video games, and more.

"There is no fan like a DC fan," Warner chair Ann Sarnoff said in a press release announcing the event. "For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen."

The Suicide Squad is set for release on August 6, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.