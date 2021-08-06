The Suicide Squad Official Synopsis Revealed

✖

The most devious villains in the DC Universe are teaming up once again, this time for Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. The Suicide Squad is hitting theaters and HBO Max later this year, but fans of the popular DC characters still don't know hardly anything about the film itself, outside of the massive roster of characters. Fortunately, that changed a bit on Wednesday, when Warner Bros. revealed the official synopsis for The Suicide Squad, teasing a brand new mission in a remote location.

The Suicide Squad's synopsis is pretty straightforward. It mentions the prison of Belle Reve, where all of the worst criminals and super villains in the world are kept, and how Task Force X offers them the chance to get out every once in a while. It also briefly sets up the mission at-hand, revealing that the new team of villains is heading to the island of Corto Maltese, a location crawling with enemies. You can take a look at the full synopsis below.

"Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese."

The details are still scarce for The Suicide Squad, but there are two main things to take away from this synopsis. First, it reveals which of the already-announced characters are part of the main mission plans. The location of Corto Maltese is also worth looking into, as it played a part in past DC Comics stories.

Corto Maltese was at one point the location of a rebel uprising against the government, which was backed by the United States. Superman was sent in to try and solve things, but things got disastrous when the Soviet Union fired a nuclear missile at the US. We likely won't see Superman in The Suicide Squad, but it wouldn't be surprising if the team was sent into another country to quell an uprising that had negative effects on the US government.

