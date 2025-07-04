Nintendo Working on More Movies Beyond Super Mario 2 and Zelda (But What Will They Be?)

Whether you are singing “Peaches” or hungry for any shred of information about The Legend of Zelda live-action film, one thing has become clear: Nintendo’s movie franchise is off to a strong start. Following the success of the Super Mario Bros. movie, many fans of the video game publisher have been eager to see what other projects could be adapted for the big screen. Following a recent Q&A, it seems additional Nintendo films could already be in the works. Those who loved the Super Mario Bros movie are in for an exciting treat, as it seems Nintendo already has projects in the works.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The past few years have been a rough ride for fans of animated or light-hearted content in cinema. With Marvel movies getting pumped out like caffeinated drinks at a college study party, and a general lack of animated movies as Disney saturates the market with live-action remakes of past hits, it can be tough to find new family-friendly options. Thankfully, Nintendo seems intent on taking the gap in the market and filling it with exciting new stories surrounding some of its most popular IPs.

In an AGM Q&A translated and shared with the public, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has commented on what the future could hold for visual media and content. The president was asked, “Can you elaborate on the future of your visual content business? Is there a possibility of producing new visual content based on Nintendo IP other than Mario and The Legend of Zelda?”

President Furukawa replied, “We released The Super Mario Bros. Movie in theaters in April 2023, and are pleased to say that it has been received positively by many people around the world. Looking ahead, we plan to release a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. in April 2026, and a live-action movie of The Legend of Zelda in May 2027. Under our strategy of ‘expanding the number of people who have access to Nintendo IP’ to continuously invigorate our core integrated hardware-software business, we have been working on initiatives beyond our dedicated video game platforms for several years. Visual content is one such area. And rather than simply licensing our IP to film production companies, we are taking a proactive approach where Nintendo itself is deeply involved in production and makes investments as needed. This approach allows us to maintain a strong commitment to the quality of the final product. Although we cannot discuss our plans beyond The Legend of Zelda movie at this time, we are working on various other projects.”

He has noted that Nintendo’s goal is to expand access to the core IPs of the company by expanding past a dedicated video game model. He commented that they aren’t looking to churn popular games out as thin movie adaptations, but to pour dedication and investment into film projects to create a “quality” outcome ideal for new and longtime Nintendo fans.

In addition to this, President Furukawa also confirmed that other projects beyond Zelda and Mario are in the works.

Of the IPs that are most likely to get feature films, Kirby, Animal Crossing, and Splatoon are likely at the top of the list. Donkey Kong could also be a top contender, though it hasn’t seen as much hype or excitement as Animal Crossing and Splatoon in recent years.

Of all the franchises that offer the best freedom for an interesting feature film, Splatoon is at the top of the list. With a unique world, interesting lore, and beloved characters, it would be a fantastic option for adaptation to the big screen.

Unfortunately, it is unlikely the Pokemon franchise will see any adaptations spearheaded by Nintendo, as the IP already has an expansive animation operation separate from the video game publisher with a dedicated fanbase. However, this makes room for other IPs to have a chance at a fresh adaptation. While nothing has been confirmed, it is likely that any new movie announcements will be met with excitement from fans.