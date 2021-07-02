The Tomorrow War Director Teases Potential Sequels or Spinoffs

✖

The Tomorrow War hit Amazon this month and has gotten some fairly mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Currently, the movie stands at a 52% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, but it did manage to swing a pretty impressive 81% audience score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave the movie a 2 out of 5 and called it "a watered-down experience." However, despite the lukewarm reception, the movie's popularity on Amazon could lead to a follow-up. In fact, director Chris McKay recently teased that a sequel or prequel is possible.

"We had such a fun design process," McKay shared. "We talked about the world of these creatures, where they came from, how they were created or raised, and how they were maybe being used. I like world-building experiments, especially when you have the potential of some kind of time travel. I think that a sequel could go in a lot of fun areas and the ethnographic study of the whitespikes in their world and where they came from, and what their purpose was, and all of that kind of thing. So yeah, I think that could be a lot of fun. And with this cast, too, we’re just getting started."

In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: 30 years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. The cast also includes Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Jasmine Matthews, and Edwin Hodge.

"The Tomorrow War will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke previously shared. "Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heartstrings with its father-daughter storyline. We couldn’t be happier to continue our relationship with Chris Pratt—who brings such dynamic star power to the film—along with David Ellison and the Skydance team, as we share this exciting film with fans."

Would you like to see a follow-up to The Tomorrow War? Tell us in the comments.

The Tomorrow War is now streaming on Amazon Prime.